Saturday, Oct. 23
• Foliage this year ran later than usual, peaking about a week after Columbus Day. The Mount Washington Valley was busy with tourists who came to see nature’s display.
• Loud, continuous booms from military jets flying high above the Mount Washington Valley were heard from Jackson to Stow, Maine, and as far south as Center Conway on Thursday morning. The origin of the jets was not known.
• The New Hampshire State Police and Sanbornton Police Department said the untimely death of Megan Robinson, 33, of Tuftonboro in Sanbornton did not appear suspicious.
• Conway Planning Board and budget committee members discussed duplication of services in the town’s five independent fire departments, with some arguing too much money is spent on the departments and others saying it is what the citizens want.
Tuesday, Oct. 26
• New Hampshire’s congressional delegation and health-care leaders urged the Executive Council to reconsider their rejection of $27 million of federal money to be used for vaccination programs across the Granite State.
• Founder and pastor of Harvest Christian Fellowship Church in Berlin, and more recently a mayoral candidate who was challenging incumbent Paul Grenier, Robert Haynes died Oct. 20 of COVID-19.
• Carroll County Commissioner Kimberly Tessari (R-Ossipee) blamed state Rep. Bill Marsh (D-Brookfield) for being the supposed cause of a $900,000 county budget shortfall.
• The Conway Parks and Recreation Department was set to bring Halloween back indoors on Wednesday, after holding a drive-up event in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wednesday, Oct. 27
• SAU 9 topped 100 positive COVID-19 tests so far this school year, and school officials said they may be close to enacting more restrictive measures on campuses.
• Angel Flight New England, a program in which 400 volunteer pilots provide flights free of charge to people needing medical care, helped disabled veteran Lisa Horn of Albany travel to see her son in North Carolina.
• Shawnee Peak ski resort in Bridgton, Maine, was recently purchased by Boyne Resorts.
• The White Mountain Paper Co. in Gorham expected to restart tissue production this week at the Cascades mill on the banks of the Androscoggin River after renting boilers to replace 1920s-era boilers that failed a safety inspection.
Thursday, Oct. 28
• Conway Police Chief Chris Mattei and Child Advocacy Center of Carroll County Executive Director Elizabeth Kelley-Scott said a beard-growing effort by the Conway PD has been a success both in generating donations and awareness of the center.
• With COVID-19 numbers reaching unprecedented highs in the area, the Conway School Board implemented a mask mandate for those attending its meetings.
• The Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner was held live in a tent at the Wentworth: A Country Inn in Jackson. Awards were given to SAU 9 as Employer of the Year and Memorial Hospital as Business of the Year. Ron and Greg Frizzell of Mt. Washington Radio Group received the Steve Eastman Community Spirit business award and “White Mountains Treasure” awards were given to longtime Kennett High track coach husband-and-wife team of Bernie and Eileen Livingston and longtime Dinner Bell volunteer Barbara Hoyt.
• Gov. Chris Sununu resumed weekly updates on COVID-19, saying the viral surge expected in fall and winter is here and the pandemic could be worse than last winter. On Wednesday, hospitals across the state were treating 207 people with COVID-19 and in the preceding few days, there were 11 new deaths. A total of 1,556 lives have been lost to the disease in New Hampshire.
Friday, Oct. 29
• Jackson Grammar School has not had a single student test positive for COVID-19. Principal Gayle Dembowski credited a proactive school and community, many outdoor activities and a very high percentage (94.8 percent) of people in town being vaccinated — the highest rate in New Hampshire.
• Conway School District began using the Safer at School Screening Program, a free voluntary COVID-testing program sponsored by the state, last week. In just its second week, about 18 percent of the students and staff have opted into the program. One test came back positive for a person who was showing no symptoms of COVID-19.
• The Conway Historic District Commission resumed meeting and is looking to inventory older homes in town.
• New Hampshire State Police Staff Sgt. Jesse E. Sherrill was killed in an accident involving a tractor trailer in Portsmouth on Route 95 early Thursday.
• Following the deadline of their employee vaccine mandate last Friday, North Country Healthcare said it lost about 6 percent of their staff members due to the mandate.
• John McSherry, the father of Katherine McSherry, a Conway teen killed 29 years ago in a drunk driving crash, urged teenagers to use their heads before getting behind the wheel or into a car with their friends.
