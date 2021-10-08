Saturday, Oct. 2
• The Fryeburg Fair was set to return in person after going virtual last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was scheduled to host three free COVID-19 vaccination clinics during fair week.
• Antique wagon collectors Sut and Margaret Marshall of Madison planned to display a new exhibit of 16 antique wagons at the fair’s Horse-Drawn Wagons barn. Among the wagons on display is the No. 605 Concord Coach, the very last stagecoach built by the Abbot-Downing Co. of Concord, now owned by the Fryeburg Fair.
• Conway selectmen gave about $150,000 from the town’s American Rescue Plan allotment to Conway Village to help seal decrepit sewer pipes and to reimburse the village’s ambulance service for expenses and lost revenue.
Tuesday, Oct. 5
• Christopher and Kelly Andrews of Melrose, Mass., short-term rental owners who recently lost a lawsuit against the Kearsarge Lighting Precinct, which said short-term rentals are not allowed in the precinct, asked Carroll County Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius to reconsider her decision.
• A KC-46 Pegasus, an American military aerial refueling and strategic military transport aircraft stationed at Pease Air National Guard Base in Newington has been named “Spirit of Carroll County.”
• State Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) offered to mediate a dispute between the Mount Washington Valley Economic Council and the Northeast Woodland Chartered Public School over the land owned by the council that the school uses for outdoor classrooms.
• Plymouth beat Kennett High School in the homecoming football game, 30-14, dominating the second half of the game.
• The Kennett High field hockey team, 5-4 for the season, lost its most recent game against Lebanon 1-0.
• Kennett High girls’ soccer team fell to 3-5-2 in Division II after suffering a string of losses in recent games.
Wednesday, Oct. 6
• Carroll County commissioners announced Sept. 30 they have contracted with Bonnie Batchelder, a certified public accountant and auditor, and owner of Batchelder Associates of Keene and Barre, Vt., to be the chief financial officer for the county.
• Four people offered to fill a seat on the Conway School Board vacated by Courtney Burke, who resigned because her family was moving to Maine. Former board member Bill Aughton, Barbara Lyons, Matt Stearns and Steven Steiner put applications in.
• Jackson residents spoke about conservation, protection of the resource, sound timber management and recreational use plans during an Upper Saco Valley Land Trust listening session for its 1,172-acre Dundee Community Forest.
• Students and staff at the John H. Fuller Elementary School in North Conway joined International Walk to School Day on Wednesday by walking from Whitaker Woods, which is adjacent to the school.
• A GoFundMe page was set up to raise money for the Stark Union Church, which faces major structural issues that need immediate attention if the building is to survive.
• Mountain View Community, which reopened to visitors last Friday after a month, had to be half-closed again Tuesday because two vaccinated staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
• The Conway Planning Board voted that a service dog kennel proposed for the former Town & Country snowmobile rental and sales site in East Conway did not represent a significant change of use and therefore did not require full site-plan review by the board.
• The Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce launched its new “Learn from a Local, Live Like a Local” campaign, highlighting locals who represent different facets of life in Mt. Washington Valley.
• The Dunkin’ Donuts at Walmart in North Conway reopened Sunday after being closed for over a month.
• The Kennett High girls track team finished second overall out of 10 schools, while the boys were third at the Kennett Invitational on Oct. 2.
Thursday, Oct. 7
• Conway School Board members debated how to address problems with windows in John H. Fuller and Conway Elementary schools, both built in 1957.
• Nick Borelli and Kathy Koziell, both of Eidelweiss, asked Madisonselectmen to enforce zoning regulations against short-term rentals or propose a warrant article to do the same.
• Mountain View Community officials said the soonest the nursing home could reopen after closing to visitors after two staffers tested positive for COVID-19, is Oct. 20.
Friday, Oct. 8
• State Rep. Karen Umberger (R-Conway) was chosen to replace Rep. Ken Weyler (R-Kingston) as chair of the House Finance Committee and Joint Fiscal Committee after Weyler was asked to step down because of anti-vaccination emails he sent to committee members.
• Lawyers for the town of Conway abandoned their request for class certification in a lawsuit they had previously aimed at hundreds of short-term rental owners in town. The town manager said they did so to move the case along faster.
• Fryeburg Fair information booth volunteer Bart Bachman described the questions he got from fairgoers.
