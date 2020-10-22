Saturday, Oct. 17
• Longtime Jackson Historical Society President Warren Schomaker handed over the reins of the organization to incoming President Anne Pillion of Bartlett, as the society opened its newest art and history exhibit on lost mansions and hotels of Jackson. The exhibit features five newly commissioned paintings by White Mountain School of Art artist Erik Koeppel.
• Gov. Chris Sununu ordered a two-week shutdown for skating rinks in New Hampshire after several COVID outbreaks were tied to hockey programs.
• The Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee voted along party lines not to accept federal grant money for public charter school expansion for the third time.
• Conway police released surveillance camera photos of a man they believe to be a suspect in a vandalism incident where someone threw a difficult-to-remove substance on the window and door of Republican Party headquarters in at Conway Marketplace.
• The candidates for Carroll County House District 5 described their accomplishments and plans if elected.
Tuesday, Oct. 20
• Staffing shortages have delayed the start of Project SUCCEED morning and afterschool programs at Conway Elementary School and John H. Fuller School.
• Local candidates for state representative took part in the Gibson Center for Senior Services’ Five-Minute Forum that was conducted remotely via Zoom.
• The 28th North Conway Making Strides Against Breast Cancer was held on Sunday, Oct. 18, as a drive around North Conway rather than a walk, raising about $45,000 for the American Cancer Society.
• The state Department of Transportation said it will be doing maintenance work on bridges in Jackson and Bartlett next spring and summer.
Wednesday, Oct. 21
• Conway School District officials announced a positive test for COVID-19 at Conway Elementary School on Tuesday. A classroom and teaching staff will be quarantined for 14 days. It is the second confirmed case in the Conway school system.
• Local elections officials warned voters that those wishing to mail in their ballot should do so before the end of October so they will have time to go to a distribution center in Portsmouth or Manchester and return to Conway in time to be counted in the Nov. 3 election.
• The U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame announced that Cranmore Mountain Resort owner Brian Fairbank is among eight people to be inducted into the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020.
• LRGHealthcare, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Monday in federal bankruptcy court.
• The Bearcamp River Bridge in Ossipee reopened after closing to slide-in a new bridge and demolish the old one; final work was expected to be done on Oct. 23.
• The state Department of Revenue Administration said it would be checking by the end of the year on whether the town of Bartlett has done its 2019 audit. Town officials said they had hired Vachon Clukay & Co. PC of Manchester to do the audit.
• The state Democratic Party held a “Voting is Easy” press conference in front of Conway Town Hall to talk about voting options for the Nov. 3 elections and highlight the importance of voting.
• Carroll District 1 state representative candidates submitted essays describing their accomplishments and hopes for the district.
• Chipotle Mexican Grill plans to open a restaurant in North Conway.
• After 40 years of business, the JCPenney’s North Conway store at the Mountain Valley Mall closed.
Thursday, Oct. 22.
• For the first time since 1992, first-in-the-nation midnight voting will not take place in Hart’s Location come Nov. 3, due to coronavirus pandemic concerns.
• Carroll County’s newly hired chief financial officer, Fergus Cullen, announced Monday that the county made a $9,000 overpayment in a settlement with former County Administrator Ken Robichaud, who has agreed to return the money.
• Voting in the town of Bartlett for the Nov. 3 general election is set to take place at the Josiah Bartlett Elementary School, with a separate polling place on campus for voters who choose not to wear a mask.
• Carroll District 1 state representative candidates submitted essays describing their accomplishments and hopes for the district.
• Ossipee residents asked the planning board to prevent an Effingham gravel pit from using Duncan Lake Road for fears of dust and traffic, and one woman said truck rumbling would damage her house. The only public access to the Effingham property is through the Ossipee road.
• Republicans from around Carroll County planned to wave flags and answer constituent questions at the American Legion Post 47 Tasker Hill Road in Conway on Friday afternoon.
Friday, Oct. 23
• The Conway Community Building, which previously served as the home to Conway Parks and Recreation Department, was razed this week to make way for a community park in Center Conway.
• Incumbent U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas (D-Manchester) and Matt Mowers (R-Bedford) made their cases to voters in the Mount Washington Valley on why they are the right person hold the 1st Congressional District seat for the next two years when they took to the debate stage at Valley Vision in North Conway on Thursday afternoon.
• Soaking rains and early snowfall have resulted in New Hampshire officials lifting the recent statewide ban on certain fires.
• National Drug Take Back Day will be held Saturday, Oct. 26, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Jackson Grammar School.
• Carroll County District 3 candidates submitted essays describing their accomplishments and hopes for the district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.