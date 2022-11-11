Saturday, Nov. 5
• Civil War historian William Marvel recounted the draft riots that took place in Jackson during the Civil War in 1863.
• New Hampshire Secretary of State David Scanlan predicted a record voter turnout for a midterm general election Tuesday.
• The 52nd annual Eastern Slope Ski Club Ski Sale was set to take place at the North Conway Community Center on Nov. 11 and 12.
Tuesday, Nov. 8
• As voters headed to the polls, two New Hampshire election races were attracting national attention: the U.S. Senate race between incumbent Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan and Republican Don Bulduc and the 1st Congressional District race between incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas and Republican Karoline Leavitt.
• Alison MacDonald, a former Conway resident and Kennett High School alumna, was named U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen’s chief of staff Nov. 2.
• Kennett High recently inducted 23 new members into the Kennett Keys Chapter of the National Honor Society.
Wednesday, Nov. 9
• Polling places across Carroll County reported record turnouts for the midterm general election.
• Airport Manager Allison Navia was before the Fryeburg selectmen last Thursday to brief the board on the airport’s new “minimum standards and procedures for commercial operations” that the airport’s governing body, the airport authority, has been working on. Under the new regulations, a water bottling plant as proposed in 2017 will not be allowed on airport property.
• The Conway Public Library has received a $20,000 Moose Plate grant from the New Hampshire State Council Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts for the purpose of performing conservation treatment on its Grand Army of the Republic flag that has been part of the library collection for nearly 100 years.
• Mt. Washington Valley Association for Responsible Rentals President David Cavanaugh called Madison’s attempt to ban short-term rentals in Eidelweiss “frivolous” and on “shaky ground” in the rural residential zones.
• New Hampshire Food Bank’s Mobile Food Pantry and about two dozen volunteers from the Lions Club, Bank of New Hampshire and Citizens Bank delivered roughly 16,000 pounds of food to approximately 370 families on Monday afternoon.
• Conway Planning Board member Mark Hounsell called for a one-year moratorium on all development until the master plan is completed.
• Paranormal investigators from the Connecticut Paranormal Research Society are coming to investigate the1874 North Conway train station Nov. 19.
• The scheduled Nov. 21 annual meeting of the MWV Economic Council at the White Mountain Hotel was canceled, and MWVEC executive director Jac Cuddy said it may be postponed until January.
Thursday, Nov. 10
• While Granite State independents leaned heavily Democratic on Tuesday, Republican Chris Sununu won a fourth term, and state Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) kept his seat. Republicans Don Bolduc and Karoline Leavitt lost their bids for the U.S. Senate and the 1st Congressional District to incumbent Democratic opponents, U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan and U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas.
• In Conway, voters went blue in all races except the governor’s race, and elected Democrats Steve Woodcock, Tom Buco and David Paige to the state House. Democrats Anita Burroughs (D-Bartlett), Chris McAleer (D-Jackson) were also elected in District 2. Republicans elected to the state House were Lino Avellani (R-Wakefield), Mike Belcher (R-Wakefield), Richard Brown (R-Moultonborough), Michael Costable Jr. (R-Freedom), Glenn Cordelli (R-Tuftonboro), Karel Crawford (R-Moultonborough), Mark McConkey (R-Freedom), Katy Peternel (R-Wolfeboro) and Jonathan Smith (R-Ossipee).
• Lincoln Soldati, an attorney from Somersworth who ran for Congress in 2017, died, on Sunday at age 73.
• Veterans Day will be celebrated Friday in North Conway with a parade on Main Street followed by ceremonies at Schouler Park.
Friday, Nov. 11
• Voter turnout Tuesday shattered records in towns across New Hampshire, and far surpassed the 591,000 Secretary of State David Scanlan had predicted, with more than over 620,000 voters casting votes.
• Incumbent Executive Councilor Joe Kenney (R-Wakefield) held off Democratic challenger Dana Hillard of Somersworth 63,230 to 59,060 (51.7 to 48.3 percent.
• The abrupt ending of Emergency Rental Assistance in New Hampshire will affect people in Conway in particular, said the town’s general assistance officer, BJ Parker.
• In Coos County, voters elected a mix of Republicans and Democrats. In Berlin, two Democrats, Corinne Cascadden and Henry Noel won the two seats open for state representative. In state Senate District 1, Republican and political newcomer Carrie L. Gendreau of Littleton defeated state Rep. Edith Tucker, of Randolph.
• John H. Fuller Elementary School students showed their patriotic spirit at the annual Salute to Veterans Assembly, held Thursday morning at the North Conway school and highlighted by an appearance by local veterans.
