Saturday, Nov. 27
• The annual Festival of Trees, a fundraiser for the Retired Senior Volunteer Program’s Meals on Wheels and Medical Transport programs, returned to North Conway with about 80 decorated trees being raffled.
• Center Conway’s Sean Doherty was chosen as one of eight men and women to race for the United States in the 2021-22 International Biathlon Union World Cup season, which opened Nov. 27 in Oestersund, Sweden.
• The case of Town of Conway v Scott Kudrick, which seeks to stop short-term rentals in residential zones, was before Carroll County Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius Nov. 24 for a hearing on pending motions.
• Robert Frost Public Charter School held its sixth annual turkey trot Nov. 19, awarding 10 turkeys to young racers.
Tuesday, Nov. 30
• Republican officials, including Gov. Chris Sununu and Carroll County Commissioner Matthew Plache hailed a federal judge’s decision to stay the Biden administration’s regulations for nursing homes to require that workers be vaccinated against COVID.
• On Sunday, a vehicle being pursued by police crashed into a guest room at the Forest Glen Inn, located on Artist Falls Road in North Conway. A guest inside the room was injured and the driver, Christian Gelinas, 24, of Conway, was arrested on multiple charges.
• The state Therapeutic Cannabis Medical Oversight Board planned to hold a listening session on Dec. 1 to hear from patients, caregivers, medical providers and members of the public about the program.
• Town Manager Tom Holmes told selectmen meeting that due to inflationary pressures, the town operating budget being proposed for 2022 of $12,984,347 is close to $900,000 or 7.38 percent higher than 2021’s.
Wednesday, Dec. 1
• The SAU 9 Board and Conway School Board discussed graduation plans for Kennett High School graduation, set for June 11, 2022, and considered whether to have a chairlift graduation at Cranmore Mountain or a traditional graduation outside at the school.
• Walden Solar Maine III, a Walden Renewables Development LLC of Portsmouth and New York City subsidiary, sought a conditional use permit from the town of Lovell, Maine, to build a 35-megawatt solar farm between Shave Hill Road and Christian Hill Road.
• Members of Mountain View Community nursing home’s staff objected to county commissioners’ plans to use nearly a third of its American Rescue Plan Act funds on rehabilitating the former nursing home and a relatively small amount on stipends for employees who suffered from the pandemic.
• The Saunders family, owners and founders of White Mountain Oil & Propane, were chosen as this year’s recipients of the Mt. Washington Valley Economic Council’s Bob Morrell Award for civic entrepreneurship.
• After a year’s hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic Conway police were set hold their eighth annual Christmas Food Drive on Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at the North Conway Hannaford.
Thursday, Dec. 2
• The former Junge’s Motel, at 1858 White Mountain Highway in North Conway, was razed to make way a planned 22,808-square-foot, three-story, 114-room hotel, plus a 5,800-square-foot restaurant and a 2,500-square-foot bank.
• Lawyers representing Michael Woodbury, the Conway Army Barracks killer who went on to murder a fellow inmate in Florida, appealed his death sentence to the U.S. Supreme Court.
• John H. Fuller Elementary and Pine Tree School remained at the red COVID-19 designation, under which masks are required at all times because the number of cases was still too high to drop to yellow. Six of the seven schools in SAU 9 reported new COVID cases this week; Pine Tree reported six new cases Tuesday.
• People attended a Conway School Board meeting Nov. 22 to complain about the requirement that people attending the meetings must wear masks.
• Memorial Hospital was set to hold its second drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the hospital’s main parking lot Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 1
• Conway School District officials presented a draft 2022-23 budget of $40,279,098 to the school board, an increase of about $1.5 million over this year’s budget, noting that the primary cause of the increase is the rising cost of health insurance.
• Town Manager Tom Holmes asked selectmen to consider funding a revaluation next year due to swiftly rising property values but local Realtors said this would disproportionately increase the taxes of homeowners over commercial property owners.
• Conway property tax bills were set to be mailed out next week, according to Louise Inkell, Conway town clerk/tax collector, with an overall tax rate of $16.34 per thousand dollars of valuation. Precincts in the town have additional rates ranging from 99 cents to $2.10.
• Jay Robinson, school superintendent for MSAD 72, recommended school board members consider contingency plans including changing to later start and dismissal times for pre-K-8 students in order to allow school bus drivers to work those routes and Fryeburg Academy routes in the event the nationwide shortage of bus drivers becomes worse.
• The Conway School Board unanimously approved an anonymous $50,000 grant earmarked for the Project SUCCEED before- and after-school program.
• The New England Ski Museum’s Eastern Slope Branch and the North Conway Community Center Tuesday hosted an open house for fourth- and fifth-grade students in SAU 9 to showcase their ski history projects.
• Sean Doherty finished 59th in the 10K sprint race at the International Biathlon Union’s World Cup to secure a spot in the pursuit final on Sunday.
