Saturday, May 9
• Business leaders talk about reopening the local economy under Gov. Chris Sununu’s “Stay at Home 2.0” phased-in approach. Hair salons, golf courses and retail stores were set to reopen this week.
• Plans are in the works to honor the members of the Kennett High School Class of 2020 by placing signs with photos of all 162 graduates along the North-South Road.
• Mountainview Community, Carroll County’s nursing home, has had no cases of COVID-19.
Tuesday, May 12
• After voting was postponed from the original date in mid-April, Conway residents were set to go to the polls to vote on town and school warrants and elected officials. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the town instituted a drive-through voting plan.
• The state-owned Jackson Honeymoon Bridge was struck by a box truck May 7, causing minor damage. It was the fifth time in about 2½ years that a vehicle has struck the bridge.
Wednesday, May 13
• Drive-through voting went smoothly and Conway voters saved the town nearly $1.4 million by rejecting eight town-sponsored capital reserve articles; they also rejected keno for the third time. About two-thirds of the 1,457 voters were cast by absentee ballot. Voters approved the budget and most articles, including authorizing the sale of the former town recreation facility, as well as passing all Conway School District articles.
• In contested Conway elections, incumbent selectmen Mary Carey Seavey and David Weathers survived a challenge by Robert Nelson; incumbents David Jensen, James Lefebvre and newcomers Erik Corbett and Peter Donohoe were elected to the budget committee, beating out incumbent Michael Tetreault and challenger Bob Drinkhall; Ailie Byers and Earl Sires IV beat out incumbents Ray Shakir and Steven Steiner and challenger Michael Fougere to win seats on the planning board; incumbent Rodney King beat challenger Ted Phillips to stay on the police commission.
• Conway school officials announced plans to hold Kennett High School’s June 13 graduation ceremony on the summit of Mount Cranmore.
• Greggory Seymour, 38, of Lovell, Maine, admitted in Carroll County Superior Court last Friday that he stole more than $75,000 from a North Conway branch of TD Bank.
• The Sun’s popular Home Garden Flower Show with Cannabis was canceled for this year at Fryeburg Fairgrounds. Next year’s show is scheduled for May 21-23, 2021.
Thursday, May 14
• Andrew Airey, 40, of Conway, who is legally blind and was accused of shoplifting from Walmart in 2018 reached a settlement of a “diversion agreement” that will allow him to avoid jail time if he stays free of any misdemeanor or felony charges for two years.
• Conway selectmen voted to have town staff create a permit to regulate outdoor dining in town. Outdoor seating is scheduled to go into effect at restaurants statewide on Monday, May 18.
• The 2020 Jericho ATV Festival, planned for July 31-Aug. 1 at the Jericho Mountain State Park in Berlin, was canceled due to the pandemic.
Friday, May 15
• A majority of Democrats in the N.H. House of Representatives on Thursday wrote Gov. Sununu, urging him to adopt an order requiring people to wear masks in public when they are unable to do social distancing.
• Jackson’s newest police officer, Marty Bourque, finished his training at New Hampshire Police Standards and Training Police Academy online during the pandemic while helping care for his parents who became ill with the coronavirus but are now recovered.
• Tamworth police warn that in recent weeks people have reported catalytic converters have been stolen out of vehicles, primarily trucks.
• Conway selectmen plan to discuss the fate of the old rec center at their weekly meeting on Tuesday.
• Arts Jubilee canceled its 2020 concert season.
