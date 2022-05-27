Saturday, May 21
• The 2.9-mile North Conway Rec Path is being built from Cranmore to just north of the North Conway Walmart. The Mount Washington Valley Trails Association, which is responsible for getting the path built, also announced that it has received a $1 million grant to extend the trail north to Intervale.
• The National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, issued its first-ever May Heat Advisory for parts of New Hampshire, with weekend temperatures expected to lead to heat index values of up to 97.
• Home Garden Flower Show with Cannabis organizers announced that event has been canceled for this year due to COVID uncertainty and supply chain issues earlier in the year.
• Continued work by firefighters as well as soaking rains helped subside the so-called Bemis Fire, which burned 106 acres in and around the White Mountain Nation Forest in Crawford Notch from May 14-20.
• A report outlining the scope of work that needs to be done to fix the Conway Public Library, after an accused drunk driver smashed into it in March, is expected to be completed at the end of May.
Tuesday, May 24
• Conway Parks and Rec officials announced the town’s Independence Day Parade will take its original route through Conway Village this Fourth of July, and a full slate of festivities will return to North Conway’s Schouler Park, with live entertainment, vendors and fireworks.
• Carroll County Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius decided in favor of North Conway short-term rental owners, Terence McAdams and Jennifer McAdams, saying they are owed $32,404 by former renters Carl Ruel and Chantal Allard who defamed them during a conflict that started with accusations about cooking gas and stolen towels.
• Twenty-four Kennett High students from the Mount Washington Career and Technical Center were inducted into the National Technical Honor Society on May 17 in a ceremony in the Loynd Auditorium at Kennett High School.
• New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers took part in three rescues over the weekend: a hiker, Jon Zadrodzky, 21, of Darien, Conn., who suffered a medical emergency on the Hammond Trail on Mount Chocorua on Friday; an injured backcountry skier, Kirsten Hugger, 37, of Mont Vernon, who fell while skiing down the Great Gulf on Saturday and an injured hiker, Lani Giguere of Longmeadow, Mass., at the Galehead Hut in the Pemigewasset Wilderness on Sunday.
Wednesday, May 25
• Conway School Board members voted 5-2 to send the revised school dress code back to the policy committee and called for a review of dress codes at other Division II schools.
• Justin Worthley, 33, of Wakefield, who is campaigning to become Carroll County’s next sheriff made a speech at Ossipee Town Hall, where he vowed to be a firewall between the people and the state if that becomes necessary.
• The Conway Planning Board chose Ted Phillips as an alternate member but rejected bids to be appointed to the remaining open seat by Ray Shakir and Steve Steiner.
• The court case of Andrew Airey, now 42, of Conway, a legally blind man who made national news after being accused of shoplifting from Walmart, ended with charges being dropped after he successfully completed a “diversion agreement.”
• The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Wildquack Duck Race and Music Festival, is set to return to Jackson Village on Sunday.
Thursday, May 26
• Conway selectmen decided to halt several road paving projects this year as they otherwise won’t have enough money to run the plow trucks this winter due to rising costs of gasoline and other items.
• Fryeburg Academy graduation is set for today (Saturday) at 10 a.m. on the front lawn of the academy.
• A restaurant is being planned on the adjoining lot to Delaney’s Hole in the Wall Restaurant in North Conway.
• Secretary of State David Scanlan spoke about election integrity at the North Conway Community Center on Thursday.
• Conway selectmen appointed five people to serve on a committee to explore options for public bathrooms in North Conway: Alec Tarberry, Mark Hounsell, Michelle Cruz, Jac Cuddy and Eliza Grant.
• Health care providers in Coos County reported their numbers of COVID-19 cases were showing a slight increase as state figures showed 3,889 new COVID cases and nine new deaths for the week of ending May 19.
Friday, May 27
• Harold Hill Jr., the man accused of driving into the Conway Public Library and causing the death of his passenger, Brooke Barron, 21, of Conway, has been indicted by a Carroll County Superior Court grand jury, which said he was going over 90 mph prior to the crash.
• A jury found Armando Barron, 32, of Jaffrey guilty of first-degree murder, kidnapping and other charges relating to the murder and decapitation of Jonathan Amerault of Keene.
• U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas (D-N.H.) toured the restored Majestic Theatre and Mountain Top Music Center, and the new offices of Starting Point Services for Victims of Domestic and Sexual Violence in Conway.
• The Bartlett School Board’s SAU exploratory committee made plans to visit two communities that left larger SAUs to create their own, and heard from school officials about the potential costs involved in running a separate SAU.
• Ariel LeBourveau, 42, of Conway pleaded guilty to aggravated driving while intoxicated and injuring a pedestrian while driving drunk last year and was sentenced to 10 months in jail.
