Saturday, May 2
• Amid the COVID-19 crisis, local musicians are supplementing their music careers with day jobs while moving their performances online.
• Gov. Chris Sununu announced a phased-in reopening of some businesses, including campgrounds, golf courses, and restaurants, under “Stay-at-Home 2.0.”
• Former Carroll County human resources director Bonnie Murley said she was fired last month for “bogus” reasons and vowed to expose wrongdoing.
Tuesday, May 5
• Northeast Woodland Chartered Public School, a new Waldorf-inspired, outdoors-focused charter school, announced plans to open this fall at the Tech Village in North Conway, serving K-7 students.
• The U.S. Forest Service on May 1 announced the reopening of several trailheads it had closed the previous week, including Lower Falls in Albany and Glen Ellis Scenic Area in Jackson. Diana’s Baths in North Conway remained closed.
• The Appalachian Mountain Club announced it was closing its high mountain huts for the season and other facilities due to the coronavirus. Pinkham Notch Visitor Center and the Highland Center at Crawford Notch are still slated to open July 1.
• New Hampshire municipalities will get $40 million from the state, businesses will get free masks, and first responders will see an extra $300 a week in their paychecks, Gov. Sununu and health leaders announced Monday.
Wednesday, May 6
• Some Tamworth residents complained to selectmen about a COVID-19 test collection site set up last week at Troop E barracks by the governor’s office as Tamworth is so far COVID-19 free, according to the state.
• Bagels Plus of North Conway was one of 12 recent recipients of Citizens Bank’s $15,000 Small Business Recovery grants in New Hampshire and Vermont.
• North Conway Water Precinct postponed its annual meeting to May 20.
Thursday, May 7
• Selectmen decided to allow town staff to create and approve permits for outdoor dining, which will go into effect May 18 as part of the governor’s reopening plan.
• The Mt. Washington Hillclimb auto race, set to take place July 9-12, was postponed until next year.
• Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) hosted a conference call with small businesses that received financial relief through the Paycheck Protection Program.
• Conway Parks and Recreation Director John Eastman said the department will be ready to open the annual eight-week summer program for kids on June 22 if pandemic restrictions ease.
• Memorial Hospital began calling in patients for routine medical visits that had been postponed due to the pandemic.
• The Barnstormers Theater in Tamworth canceled its 2020 summer season.
Friday, May 8
• The nearly 1,000 Conway residents who requested absentee ballots are being asked to return them to town hall by Monday in voting day on Tuesday. Selectmen endorsed a plan to vote down capital reserve articles because of an anticipated revenue shortfall.
• A K-9, a drone and police officers searched along Thorn Hill Road in Bartlett for an apparently armed man who threatened to harm himself Wednesday evening. The man was taken into custody and taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.
• Conway school officials advocated for voters to approve all 11 school district warrant articles, including a three-year teachers’ contract.
• The town of Eaton denied claims in a lawsuit filed by a gay couple that the zoning board of adjustment unreasonably rejected their plans to use an old barn for wedding receptions.
• In its first day of operation, more than 2,000 people used the new online site (tinyurl.com/ycppk6cs) set up by the state to request testing for COVID-19.
• Mountain Top Music continues teaching regularly scheduled music lessons remotely.
