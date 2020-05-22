Saturday, May 16
• Restaurants got set to open for outdoor dining on May 18. Restrictions include requiring reservations, hand sanitizer, social distancing and masks for servers and customers.
• Center Conway’s Pine Tree School Principal Aimee Frechette has been reading bedtime stories to students on the school’s Facebook page since the Conway School District went to remote learning in March.
Tuesday, May 19
• Carroll County YMCA Camp Huckins and Camp Calumet announced they are canceling camp this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Kimberly Tessari, 33, of Ossipee announced she is running as a Republican for the Carroll County commissioner position currently held by David Babson.
• Memorial Hospital and the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce offered free training sessions for safely reopening local businesses.
• Fryeburg selectmen mulled a proposal to have drive-in fireworks at the fairgrounds to celebrate Independence Day.
• Carroll County’s legislative delegation approved pay raises for several county officials including the Carroll County Attorney, Carroll County Sheriff and Carroll County Register of Deeds.
• The MWV Cal Ripken League youth baseball season has been canceled.
Wednesday, May 20
• Fryeburg, Maine, Police Chief Joshua Potvin was put on paid administrative leave Monday. The reason for the decision was not given.
• Kennett High School planned a “Light the Night” with a three-minute video tribute to the Class of 2020.
• Bartlett School Board authorized Superintendent Kevin Richard to explore options to provide food to students through July and August.
• The North Conway Water Precinct postponed its annual meeting to June 3 in its fifth postponement due to the coronavirus for the meeting, which was originally scheduled for March 25.
• Freedom Village Store is offering home delivery of food items from milk and bread to muffins and pies, as well as some non-food items.
Thursday, May 21
• Carroll County Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius dismissed a third lawsuit pertaining to the proposed building of a Market Basket grocery store at the Settlers Green shopping complex in North Conway.
• Voters have until June 2 to change party affiliation for the Sept. 8 primary election.
• A Maine couple was charged with having sexual relations in the parking lot of Merlino’s Family Steakhouse in North Conway on Monday.
• John Eastman, director of the Conway Parks and Recreation Department, said he was optimistic that the department’s annual eight-week summer program for boys and girls will still take place, starting June 22.
• New Hampshire Department of Transportation is repaving a section of Route 16 in Intervale and Bartlett, as well as Route 16 in Jackson.
• After success with the municipal elections earlier this month, Conway selectmen Tuesday voted to hold the state primary elections at the town highway garage. Whether it’s a drive-through election has not yet been decided.
Friday, May 22
• Conway Town Manager Tom Holmes told selectmen Tuesday he was overruled by the state when he tried to enforce the ban on short-term rentals on a person from out of state.
• The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Classification Committee approved a request for girls from Kennett High to play on a cooperative high school hockey team joining Berlin-Gorham for the 2020-21 season.
• Madison police on Wednesday released on social media images of two catalytic-converter theft suspects. Thefts from Ford vehicles have been reported in several local towns.
• Since the end of March, Tamworth Community School Director Lianne Prentice has been cooking hundreds of meals each week and making them available for free through the school’s farmstand.
• Advice To The Players announced it would hold its “Shakesperience” summer theater camps for youth ages 5 to 17 online this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.