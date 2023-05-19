Saturday, May 13
• North Conway’s commercial construction boom continues as a number of projects are being built that were in the works before Conway voters in April approved a one-year moratorium for new hotels and buildings greater than 50,000 square feet. Projects under construction include a Market Basket grocery store, retail spaces, banks, and several hotels and housing projects.
• The N.H. Department of Safety announced the retirement of Col. Nathan A. Noyes, director of the Division of State Police, concluding a 21-year career as a state trooper, effective June 16. Noyes is a graduate of Kennett High School in Conway.
• Mike Simoni opened his 603 Street Eats food truck at the vacant lot that was once home to Rafferty’s Restaurant on Kearsarge Road in North Conway. Simoni also plans to have a second truck at that location.
Tuesday, May 16
• Nancy Kelemen, the chair of the Bartlett School Board, was unanimously re-elected as the chair of the SAU 9 Board.
• Deacon Jack Carey of Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church in North Conway held a blessing of the bikes May 13 for local motorcycle clubs in the parking lot of the church.
Wednesday, May 17
• SAU 9 Board members moved up the search timeline for a successor to Superintendent Kevin Richard from August to next month. The first activity is for the SAU 9 Executive Board to review the job description for the superintendent.
• Brian Deshaies, a Wolfeboro selectman and father of former delegation member Brodie Deshaies (R-Wolfeboro), announced his intention to seek one of two seats being vacated by resigning Carroll County commissioners.
• At their May 9 meeting, Jackson selectmen Frank DiFruscio (chair), Barbara Campbell and Bob Thompson debated the timing and function of media question periods at their meetings. DiFruscio said he plans to propose adding a five-minute question time for the press to the weekly agenda.
• The Conway Planning Board gave conditional approval to a plan by the Steven B. and Anita S. Cheney Revocable Trusts to build a 12-unit storage facility off West Side Road near their five-unit townhouse subdivision.
• Cathedral Ledge Distillery in North Conway was named New Hampshire Distillery of the Year by the New Hampshire Liquor Commission.
• The state is predicting a strong summer of tourism this year and an opportunity to draw huge numbers of visitors on April 8, 2024, when there will be a total solar eclipse across the state.
• The state historical marker at the 1890 birthplace of Elizabeth Gurley Flynn in Concord was removed after Executive Councilor Joe Kenney (R-Wakefield) and others complained about hosting a marker for someone who once headed the nation’s Communist Party.
Thursday, May 18
• The Eaton School Board voted to notify the Conway School Board of its intent to opt out of the K-6 tuition contract next month.
• Following the town’s loss in New Hampshire’s Supreme Court to a short-term rental owner, Conway town staff are considering licensing and inspecting all rental properties in town.
• More than 300 boxes of clothing and shoes were donated in the third and latest clothing drive for the people of Ukraine, which was held over the past two weeks at Settlers Green in North Conway.
• The Tamworth High School Options Committee planned to recommend to the Tamworth School Board that it allow parents to choose between Kennett, Moultonborough Academy and Fryeburg Academy.
• Four people are competing for the two seats being vacated by incumbent Fryeburg, Maine, selectmen Kimberly Clarke and Richard Murray, who chose not to run for re-election: Michiye Harper, Gregory Huang-Dale, David Lyons and Curtis Smith. The election is set for June 6 at the David and Doris Hastings Community Center from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Friday, May 19
• Carroll County Superior Court Judge Mark Attorri heard the case “Amy Snow et al. v. Town of Conway Zoning Board of Adjustment,” in which neighbors of the Conway Area Humane Society are suing the town over its approval of an outdoor kennel at the animal shelter.
• The Effingham Planning Board held a hearing on a proposed gas station at the former Boyle’s Market. No decision was reached; the hearing was continued to June 6.
• Friday was the filing deadline for anyone wishing to be considered for a vacant seat on the Conway School Board. As of Thursday, Michaela Clement and Nick Devito had submitted their names.
• Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier received the N.H. Democratic Party’s McIntyre-Shaheen Legacy Award from U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen at the Nashua Sheraton for his work to make a difference in the lives of Berlin and North Country residents.
• Sunday marks 24 years since Angel “Tony” Torres, a college junior from Denmark, Maine, disappeared while traveling from Massachusetts, where he was living at the time, to Maine to visit friends. Maine State Police say the night Angel disappeared he was on South Street in Biddeford.
• The city of Berlin has filed an insurance claim for $19,000 to cover the loss by the theft of solar lights along the Riverwalk park in the city.
