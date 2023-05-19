Fryeburg Fair dept heads

Fryeburg Fair Department Heads (from left) Paul and Marilyn Hopkins of the goat department, Paula Cote and Steve Norton (standing) of the oxen and steers department, and Rob and Louann Cameron of the sheep department turned out May 13 to support longtime secretary of the Fryeburg Fair Barbara Gushee at a benefit to raise money for Gushee’s battle with thyroid cancer. (RACHEL ANDREWS DAMON PHOTO)

Saturday, May 13

• North Conway’s commercial construction boom continues as a number of projects are being built that were in the works before Conway voters in April approved a one-year moratorium for new hotels and buildings greater than 50,000 square feet. Projects under construction include a Market Basket grocery store, retail spaces, banks, and several hotels and housing projects.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.