Saturday, June 13
• The Kennett High School Class of 2020 graduated with ceremonies on top of Mount Cranmore, and Valedictorian Grace Jarell, Salutatorian Keith Badger and Kate Keefe, Mount Washington Valley Career Technical Center’s outstanding CTE student, talked with the Sun about their high school careers, remote learning and plans for the future.
• Greggory Seymour, 38, of Lovell, Maine, a builder who admitted in Carroll County Superior Court last month that he stole more than $75,000 from TD Bank, was sentenced to a year of incarceration with all but two weeks to be served at home.
• The Conway Office of Emergency Management partnered with the Conway School District and the Conway Police Department to once again offer free bicycle helmets to local schoolchildren.
• Gov. Chris Sununu filed to run for re-election Friday. Also filing in the governor’s race were state Sen. Dan Feltes (D-Concord) and Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky (D-Concord).
Tuesday, June 16
• Nestle announced last week that Poland Spring is among American brands that might be sold off as part of a new direction for the international company that will focus on its “iconic international brands” while also seeking to improve the environment.
• A peaceful crowd of approximately 100 protesters turned out for a Black Lives Matter march last Sunday in North Conway.
• Conway selectmen decided to move forward with addressing the poor acoustics at the Marshall Gym, using COVID-19 relief aid that could cover building modifications. Due to COVID-19 social distancing requirements, town boards and committees have been meeting in the gym.
• John H. Fuller Elementary School in North Conway held a caravan farewell for students to mark the end of the school year, which operated with remote learning since mid-March.
Wednesday, June 17
• A group of school officials, local medical professionals, teachers and members of the community met to work on plans for re-entry into SAU 9 schools, including requiring all students and staff to wear masks in school.
• North Conway Community Center announced it will offer a summer camp program July 6-Aug. 14, with limited enrollment of 24 to 32 students, unlike prior years when 75-100 campers were the norm.
• Skate Away the Hate, an anti-racism demonstration for skateboarders, bikes and any “human-powered wheeled thing” has been organized in Conway for 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 21, by Chris DeVries, 37, of Jackson. It is the fourth one held in town since the May 25 death of Minneapolis’ George Floyd while in the custody of police officers.
• On the final day of candidate filings, Friday, June 12, two Republicans with prior state representative résumés — Mark McConkey of Freedom and Norman Tregenza of Conway — signed up to run for seats in the Legislature.
• Valley Promotions Monday announced that Habitat for Humanity was the winner of its latest Mouth Off Lip Sync Battle, which raised money for good causes. The winning video honored the late Dick Ficke, who founded the local Habitat chapter.
• Carroll County Commissioner David Babson is seeking his fourth term. Also filing to run for the four-year seat are Kim Tessari (R-Ossipee)and Bob Pustell (D-Ossipee).
• After a delayed start to its season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Conway Scenic Railroad announced its excursion trains will begin rolling again in time for Father’s Day weekend. One car has been modified with wooden compartments to allow for social distancing.
Thursday, June 18
• The Conway Public Library Director David Smolen announced the library building will reopen later this month with several safety changes in place.
• The New Hampshire Food Bank said it will be giving out food Saturday in the Kennett High School parking lot from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Anyone is welcome to come to the drive-through mobile pantry.
• N.H. Fish and Game Department Conservation Officer Matt Holmes, one of the officers featured on “North Woods Law” was injured when his ATV was struck from behind as he tried to stop two speeding ATVs last Saturday.
• American Legion Post 95 in North Conway took in a record number of more than 200 full-size flags last Sunday afternoon for their flag drive.
• Gov. Chris Sununu on Tuesday signed an executive order establishing the New Hampshire Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Community and Transparency.
• Fryeburg, Maine, selectmen finalized the town meeting warrant and set the date for a new Zoom public hearing for June 30 at 7 p.m. to review all the warrant articles to be voted on by ballot on July 14.
Friday, June 19
• After closing due to the pandemic, restaurants in northern New Hampshire were allowed to reopen for indoor dining on June 15 and local restaurateurs were optimistic about the return of diners.
• The Conway Parks and Recreation Department has had more than 110 youngsters register for summer camp, scheduled to run June 29 to Aug. 14, and hired its first COVID-19 screener, Kelsey MacMillan, to keep them safe.
• The Saco River Covered Bridge in Conway will be closed on Tuesday from 7 a.m. until noon for interior bridge cleaning.
• Ossipee selectmen thanked the New Hampshire Department of Transportation for a job well done on the Route 171/28 roundabout, which made the formerly dangerous intersection much safer.
• Terrance Perkins, 73, of Tamworth, an elderly inmate at the county jail, could be released as soon as next week as he has served two-thirds of his sentence. Perkins sought early release due to fears over the coronavirus, but an agreement could not be reached on terms for his release.
• Gerard MacDonell, 55, of Westport, Conn., and his 8-year-old son were rescued on the Jewell Trail on Mount Washington overnight Wednesday after they were unable to make it down the trail in the dark.
• New Hampshire’s 150 plus summer camps that have seen an 80 percent reduction in their revenue stream due to the coronavirus, and many will not open for the summer.
