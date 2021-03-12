Saturday, March 6
• Profile Powersports of Conway was awarded the local Polaris franchise, opening up an array of equipment opportunities for customers to enjoy Polaris snowmobiles, ATVs and RZR Side by Sides.
• State Fish & Game officers and local rental outfitters both said more people are snowmobiling than in past years. Some said it is another example of people turning to outdoor recreation due to COVID.
• Memorial Hospital announced it was opening up more appointments for Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccinations and said people could schedule those appointments on the hospital’s website.
Tuesday, March 9
• Conway School Board candidate Mark Hounsell withdrew from a contested race for an open one-year seat on the board.
• Kathy Metz was hired as the new executive director of Assistance Canine Training Services.
• Twelve thousand Granite Staters received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon from Saturday-Monday.
• Danielle “Nella” Thompson announced she was running as a write-in candidate for the three-year seat on the Eaton School Board.
• A Carroll County grand jury indicted Chris DeVries, 38, formerly of Jackson on nearly two dozen counts of child pornography.
• The Kennett High boys’ basketball team lost to rival Kingswood Regional High School in the preliminary round of the Division II playoffs, 44-42.
• The Kennett High girls’ basketball team won a pair of playoff victories against Plymouth and Laconia.
• The Kennett High girls’ cross-country ski team came up just short in its bid for a seventh straight state championship, as Hanover girls won their first championship since 2015, beating out Kennett 756.5 points to 731.5. The Kennett boys finished fourth overall.
• The Kennett High ice hockey team came from behind to top Belmont-Gilford 4-2 in the Division III quarterfinals.
Wednesday, March 9
• SAU 9 School Superintendent Kevin Richard said by the end of the month, all staff in SAU 9 who want to receive the COVID-19 vaccine should have received their first shot.
• Abutters of the proposed four-story Viewpoint Hotel in Intervale filed a nuisance complaint with the Conway Planning Board, saying the proposal did not address the obvious traffic issues, adequate setbacks or the need for a traffic study.
• Seventy-four voters at the Freedom School Meeting on Monday dispatched six warrant articles in an efficient 73 minutes, including a vote by secret ballot to make the principal’s post full-time.
• The Fryeburg, Maine, Planning Board approved the expansion of CBW Labs, which makes and sells CBD products in Fryeburg, to becoming a retail medical cannabis dispensary.
• The former showroom/retail shop for the Wooden Soldier at the intersection of Routes 16 and 16-A in Intervale was sold by David and Yvonne Mennella of North Conway to Stan D. and Maryellen Szetela of Intervale for $660,000.
Thursday, March 11
• Residents went to the polls in Freedom, Eaton, Ossipee and Wolfeboro.In Freedom, incumbent selectman Alan Fall lost to Melissa Florio 223-218. In Ossipee, Martha Eldridge retained her seat on the board of selectmen.
• Saco District Ranger Jim Innes of the U.S. Forest Service briefed selectmen on a prescribed burn set to take place in the spring in the White Mountain National Forest abutting the Dandiview neighborhood, Cedar Creek Condominiums and the southern edge of Birch Hill in North Conway.
• Conway Town Manager Tom Holmes reminded selectmen that if Conway restaurants want to offer outdoor dining again this year, they must reapply for permits from the town.
• Conway town officials said town hall will be shut down for a few days starting next week as the clerk’s office and other functions move from the old town hall to the new one.
• A bill that would have made permanent Zoom or remote access to legislative hearings was recommended to be killed by the Republican majority of the House Judiciary Committee on an 11-10 vote.
Friday, March 12
• Only two companies, neither of them local, bid on the Kennett High School window replacement project although the Conway School Board invited eight businesses to take part in the bidding process.
• Gov. Chris Sununu said domestic travel rules would be immediately relaxed, retail stores could operate at 100 percent capacity and karaoke, pool and darts could resume at your favorite restaurants and bars.
• The New Hampshire Senate passed a bill designed to increase access to broadband internet.
• U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) told the state’s rural town managers that the American Rescue Plan contains $130.2 billion for local and county governments plus another $10 billion to assist with state and local infrastructure projects.
• Valerie Ann Johnston of Thornton has become the first female Scout from New Hampshire to earn the rank of Eagle.
• The Fryeburg Academy boys’ basketball team won at Waynefleet, 30-25, in a come-from-behind victory to improve to 3-3 on the season.
• The Kennett High hockey team defeated Hollis-Brookline/Derryfield 1-0 in a dramatic overtime finish and advanced to play Berlin/Gorham in today’s championship game.
