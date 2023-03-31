Saturday, March 24
• In celebration of International Women’s Day, the Sun profiled four local businesswomen — Genn Anzaldi, Amber Dalton, Shellie Sakash and Julie Tavares.
• The fifth annual Green Mountain Conservation Group Polar Plunge was set for noon Friday in Effingham to raise money for the group.
• Nomar Ramos-Rivera of Berlin remained in custody on charges of second-degree murder March 26 as Coos County Superior Court Judge Peter H. Bornstein considers testimony in bail hearings regarding the Feb. 3 shooting death of Christopher Veliz outside the apartment building in which both men lived.
Tuesday, March 28
• In recently filed paperwork, HEB Engineers seeks to convince the town that turning the defunct Surefine grocery store in Conway into a casino constitutes only a “small undertaking” that does not require planning board site plan review.
• Tam Kelley of Bartlett was banned for a year from the Conway Public Library after being accused of taking a sex education book from the children’s room without checking it out. The accusation came after she complained the book, “You Know, Sex: Bodies, Gender, Puberty, and Other Things,” by Cory Silverberg, was too explicit for the children’s room.
• Conway Village and the towns of Effingham, Hart’s Location, Tamworth, Wakefield voted Tuesday after their March 14 meetings were postponed due to a snowstorm.
• Two Bartlett police officers, David Courville and Brian Moffitt, were promoted to corporal and sergeant, respectively.
• The Kennett High varsity baseball team was set to head south on Thursday to practice and play three exhibition games at Dodgertown, the complex the Los Angeles Dodgers called home for more than five decades in Vero Beach, Fla.
Wednesday, March 29
• Conway School Board member Mike DiGregorio said he wants to make sure there is an adequate screening process for books in the district following a Conway Public Library Trustees meeting where a crowd showed up to protest a book they believe is too sexually explicit for the children’s room.
• Malachi Bell of Fryeburg, Maine, the driver charged with hitting and killing pedestrian Raymond Bryant, 59, of Fryeburg on East Main Street in Conway on Jan. 22, told police he fell asleep and thought he had hit a guardrail. He has been charged with manslaughter and negligent homicide. The prosecutor asked the judge to hold Bell without bail.
• Cranmore Mountain Resort announced it would be opening for one more weekend of skiing, tubing and the mountain adventure park on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2.
• Incumbent Conway selectmen David Weathers and Mary Carey Seavey are facing a re-election challenge from Ryan Shepard and Tom Reed. The election will take place April 11 from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Conway Town Garage at 1611 East Main St.
• Anniel Gomez, an inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution FCI-Berlin, was charged with one count of assault in connection with an incident on Dec. 19, 2022, in which Gomez allegedly beat another inmate.
• A proposed one-year moratorium on hotels and commercial buildings greater than 50,000 square feet will be acted on by Conway voters April 11. Members of the Conway Planning Board and selectmen said they have heard mostly favorable comments about the proposal but hotel developer Ashok Patel of Jamsan Management said it would affect his company’s plans to redevelop the Yankee Clipper Motor Inn.
Thursday, March 30
• On Tuesday, Conway Village residents voted overwhelmingly to dissolve the Conway Village Fire District in 2025. In the contested race for commissioner, Etienne Vallee defeated Janine Bean 36-16.
• In Tamworth, voters re-elected incumbents Dexter Harding and Jack Waldron to the school board. In Effingham Chris Seamans was elected selectman
• Conway selectmen voted 5-0 Tuesday to allow eating establishments to again offer outdoor dining, starting today.
• North Conway Water Precinct Superintendent Jason Gagnon said the two solar arrays at the precinct’s Wastewater Treatment Facility plant have resulted in a total reduction of $195,855 in electrical costs.
Friday, March 31
• Carroll County Commissioner Matthew Plache (R-Wolfeboro) announced that he would resign from the board effective May 15.
• Outgoing North Conway Water Precinct Commissioner John Santuccio, a North Conway Fire Department member for 50 years and commissioner for 21, was saluted at the precinct’s annual meeting at precinct offices Wednesday. Jim Umberger was elected to the three-year commissioner seat and all of the 16 articles on the warrant passed.
• The Conway School Board adopted a policy about filling vacancies on the board. The steps included advertising the vacancy and giving individuals interested in serving 21 days to submit a letter of interest, with interviews of candidates and voting by hand taking place in public at school board meetings.
• New Hampshire Department of Transportation officials Tuesday gave selectmen an update on the redesign of roundabout slated to be built at the intersection of Route 302 and East Conway Road to be built in 2025, not 2023 as previously proposed.
