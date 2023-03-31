03-26-23 KP Pond Skim going sideways

A skier takes part in the King Pine Ski Area Pond Skim in East Madison during the final weekend of lift service on Sunday. Black Mountain in Jackson also closed for the season. Cranmore Ski Resort plans to close its winter operations after Sunday; Attitash will close on April 9 and  Wildcat on April 16. Bretton Woods has not announced a closing date but will have daily operations through April 9. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

Saturday, March 24

• In celebration of International Women’s Day, the Sun profiled four local businesswomen — Genn Anzaldi, Amber Dalton, Shellie Sakash and Julie Tavares.

