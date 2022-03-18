Saturday, March 12
• The Sun profiled five local women who are business and community leaders: Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Janice Crawford; Badger Realty co-owner Brenda Leavitt; Ham Foundation director Dot Seybold; Joy Tarbell, of Joy Tarbell Realty/KW Lakes & Mountains and co-owner of a rental housing/real estate business; and Donna Woodward, former head of the Fryeburg Business Association.
• A kiosk and sign on the Mountain Division Trail in Fryeburg, Maine, were damaged by vandals.
• Armando Barron, the man accused of murdering Jonathan Amerault of Keene in a jealous rage in 2020 and then forcing his wife to cut the head off the victim’s corpse, through his attorneys filed motions to block prosecutors from using recordings of jailhouse calls and visits at the upcoming murder trial.
• Friends of Tuckerman Ravine’s 21st Tuckerman Inferno Pentathlon is set to return today to Great Glen Trails at the base of Mount Washington. The five-part race includes a fat-bike ride, a Nordic ski, a snowshoe run, a run or skin up the Tuckerman Ravine Trail and ski leg.
• The Mount Washington Cog Railway Co. presented revised plans for new facilities on the summit of Mount Washington to the Mount Washington Commission, which oversees operations at the state park on the summit.
Tuesday, March 15
• Voters at the March 3 annual Jackson School Meeting cut the operating budget by $100,000. Citizens also voted down a $250,000 article to expand Jackson Grammar School to include pre-kindergarten space.
• Locals remembered Academy Award-winning actor William Hurt, who died March 13 at the age of 71, as a fly fishing buddy, a food fight target and spirited dinner guest. Hurt was a frequent visitor to the Snowvillage Inn in Eaton and once owned a home on Conway Lake.
• Just over 100 people gathered Sunday for a prayer vigil for peace for Ukraine in North Conway’s Schouler Park.
Wednesday, March 16
• Cranmore Mountain Resort owner Brian Fairbank was among the Class of 2020 inductees to the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame in ceremonies held at the Omni Mount Washington Resort on March 5.
• Vail Resorts’ new CEO, Kirsten Lynch, announced that a $20-per-hour minimum wage was starting at all 37 of its North America resorts (including local resorts Attitash and Wildcat Mountain) effective for the 2022-23 season.
• Settlers Green principal and developer Rob Barsamian said construction is getting underway for a Market Basket supermarket at the shopping complex.
• The Conway School Board approved the Kennett High School prom being held at the Preserve in Chocorua on April 30, and announced plans to return graduation ceremonies to Kennett High School, along with a senior banquet and caravan through town — two activities that started during the pandemic.
• Clearing for the 2.9-mile paved North Conway Recreation Path in North Conway, began March 1 and wrapped up March 11.
• New Hampshire state Sen. Tom Sherman (D-Rye) announced his candidacy for governor.
Thursday, March 17
• Eastern Slope Regional Airport was recently awarded $3.5 million from the federal government to help extend its runway to better serve jet aircraft, but to get the money the airport will need to raise matching funds.
• State Rep. Timothy Lang (R-Sanborton) came to Conway selectmen’s hearing on warrant articles to allow keno and sports betting in town. Lang, who crafted New Hampshire’s sports betting law, told selectmen that passing sports betting in Conway would create jobs and raise money for education.
• A Conway School Board facilities committee has decided to postpone replacing windows at Conway Elementary and John H. Fuller Elementary after two bids that came in for the project were nearly three times the committee’s estimate.
• State Rep. Steve Woodcock (D-Conway) reported on recent votes in the House by Carroll County Delegation members, including on public displays of deadly weapons, carrying loaded guns on snowmobiles and ATVs, permitting minors over the age of 16 to be vaccinated without parental consent and the rights of workers to unionize.
• The Conway Public Library recently purchased with grant funds a “privacy pod” to be used by small groups and individuals for such things as telehealth medicine, podcasting and job interviews.
Friday, March 18
• The majority of schools in SAU 9 saw students’ standardized test scores drop dramatically in 2021.
• A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the new Fairbank Lodge at Cranmore Mountain Resort on Wednesday.
• Short-term rental owner Chris Cronin of Conway approached Conway selectmen about using STRs to help homeless veterans and other people in crisis but town officials said nothing can be done until the town resolves its lawsuit to prohibit non-owner-occupied STRs in town.
• Gov. Chris Sununu said he would veto redistricting maps for the state’s two congressional districts minutes after the Republican-controlled Senate voted with the House, 13-11, to adopt the House map.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.