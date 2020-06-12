Saturday, June 6
• Longtime Mt. Washington Auto Road General Manager Howie Wemyss is retiring from that position and handing the reins to Tobey Reichert, a sixth-generation member of the Libby family that has owned the “Road to the Sky” since 1903.
• A Twitter account purporting to be that of the Mount Washington Valley Republicans has been hosting inflammatory tweets, such as about “Antifa hunting.” Local Republican leaders say they had nothing to do with them.
• The Appalachian Mountain Club’s Four Thousand Footer Committee has resumed counting ascents of peaks achieved after June 5. The committee had said it would not accept peaks bagged while stay-at-home orders were in place.
• New Hampshire Fish and Game said it would charge for the cost of the rescue two hikers, 27-year-old Nisrine Orgad of Weymouth, Mass., and 41-year-old Henry Santos of Peabody, Mass., who needed to be rescued off the Bridle Path in Franconia Notch after finding that they did not have map, compass or light and other items considered essential items for hikers.
• The New Hampshire Department of Transportation has announced it will replace a culvert on Route 16A in Bartlett, beginning June 16.
Tuesday, June 9
• As many as 500 demonstrators thronged North Conway Village on Monday afternoon to stand in solidarity with other Black Lives Matter protesters across the nation who have been protesting the May 25 death of Minneapolis’ George Floyd at the hands of police officers.
• Two people have filed for the Carroll County District 1 representative seat — incumbent Anita Burroughs (D-Bartlett), and Ray S. Gilmore (R-Bartlett).
• North Conway Water Precinct voters approved a new North Conway Fire Station and expansion of the solar array at the precinct’s wastewater treatment plant.
• The U.S. Forest Service’s Mount Washington Avalanche Center announced Monday that the closure order of the east-facing terrain on Mount Washington was lifted but that the Tuckerman Ravine Trail would remain closed due to dangerous conditions.
• Coos County prosecutors asked the court to allow testimony of prior instances of illegal drug use and driving as evidence in the case of Volodomyr Zhukovskyy, the truck driver charged in the deaths of seven motorcyclists on Route 2 in Randolph last June.
Wednesday, June 10
• Bartlett police used pepper spray and a Taser on Christopher Spinney, 35, of Conway during what started out as a routine traffic stop in Glen last Saturday morning. Spinney, who faces several charges including resisting arrest and driving an uninspected motor vehicle, said he was stopped for no reason.
• A recent visit to the New Hampshire National Guard testing site at Troop E in Tamworth showed that it is quick, easy and relatively painless to get a test for the coronavirus. Anyone can now be tested there.
• The SAU 9 Re-Entry Committee is working on plans to get students back into schools but has not yet decided when that will be. The group is hoping to present a plan by the first week in August.
• Jason Farrell, 40, of Salem has been accused of attempted murder after witnesses said he held his girlfriend’s head underwater in the Saco River.
• The JCPenney store at the Mountain Valley Mall in North Conway is among four JCP stores in New Hampshire and 154 nationwide to be closed by their parent company. The store, closed since March, reopened on Friday and will be open for reduced hours, Monday through Saturday, noon-7 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., for a liquidation sale.
• The Kendal C. and Anna Ham Foundation is giving $75,000 in grants to support food pantries in the Mount Washington Valley, as well as in Fryeburg and Bridgton, Maine.
Thursday, June 11
• Fryeburg, Maine, selectmen decided Tuesday that the traditional town meeting won’t happen this year because of COVID-19 social distancing rules. They opted instead to have all warrant articles voted on by ballot.
• Bartlett Police Chief Christopher Keaton refuted allegations of excessive force made by Christopher Spinney about the events surrounding his arrest, during which Spinney was tased and pepper-sprayed.
• The Mt. Washington Auto Road opened its 160th season Thursday, allowing customers to drive themselves to the summit of the Northeast’s highest peak. Guided tours are on hold for the time being.
• Conway School Board Chairman Joe Lentini handed down board members assignments to various committees from budget, policy and personnel to transportation, contract negotiations and wellness. The board continues to meet by Zoom app.
• Twenty-one-year-old Brodie Deshaies, a Republican of Wolfeboro, is seeking the House seat being vacated by Democrat Edie DesMarais, who presently chairs the Carroll County delegation.
• American Legion Post 95, located on Kearsarge Street in North Conway is collecting old, worn, tattered and torn flags to be destroyed in a dignified way, from 1-4 p.m. this Sunday.
Friday, June 12
• A Black Lives Matter march and demonstration is planned for Sunday, starting at 1 p.m., going from Settlers Green’s Met Coffeehouse parking lot north along the sidewalk of Route 16 to Schouler Park in North Conway Village.
• Kennett High School holds its Class of 2020 graduation at Mount Cranmore on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the each of the 165 students riding to the summit on the chairlift accompanied by four guests to receive their diploma.
• With the filing deadline of Friday for state representative, many incumbents had signed up by Thursday, as well as a few new candidates, like Chris McAlleer, 73, of Jackson who filed to run for the Carroll County District 7 floterial seat.
• Memorial Hospital reported this week that the staff and residents of the Merriman House, a nursing home attached to the North Conway hospital, have all tested negative for the coronavirus in baseline testing mandated by the state last week. The nursing home will now continue with surveillance testing every 10 days.
• Gov. Chris Sununu announced that he is letting New Hampshire’s stay-at-home order of the past three months expire on Monday, replacing it with an advisory and lifting entirely the maximum group gatherings of 10 or fewer.
