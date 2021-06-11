Saturday, June 5
• Entertainer John Davidson, who lives in Sandwich, opened a new music venue, Club Sandwich, in the town. Davidson will perform Friday and Saturday nights and will host concerts by other musicians on Wednesdays and Thursdays.
• The state Department of Education announced a survey asking for public comments on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on education in the Granite State.
• After a year’s hiatus due to the now-waning pandemic, outdoor live music events were set to return throughout the area.
Tuesday, June 8
• New parking restrictions were put in place at Jackson Falls after the river was inundated by visitors last summer.
• Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, driver in the “Fallen 7” collision of 2019, appealed to the N.H. Supreme Court to order a bail hearing on whether he must remain in preventive detention while awaiting trial.
• Temperatures Monday reached a high of about 95 degrees, leading some schools to shut down and the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, to issue a Heat Advisory for much of the Granite State.
• Police identified the driver who died June 3 after crashing a compact SUV into a tree at 3121 East Conway Road near the Maine-New Hampshire border as Peter William Coll, 29, of Center Conway.
• Jeanne Limmer Dance Center held an outdoor dance recital under a tent at the John H. Fuller Elementary School in North Conway due to pandemic precautions.
• Tamworth selectmen took comments and discussed whether to approve a small solar array behind a baseball diamond on Durrell Road.
• Rescuers assisted an injured hiker, John O’Donnell, 61, of Lincoln, after he hit his head on a tree while descending Mount Chocorua in Albany.
• Seven members of the Kennett High girls’ track team took part in the statewide Meet of Champions: Sierra Parsons, Amy Burton, Aida Wheat, Shannon Abrams, Molly DellaValla, Grace Perley and Autumn Verran.
Wednesday, June 9
• Longtime Berlin Sun editor of Barbara Tetreault is retiring; William Carroll is replacing her.
• The Madison School Board voted unanimously to allow students and staff to go mask-free at Madison Elementary School for the last week of the school year.
• Freedom selectmen at their Monday meeting honored the retiring police chief, Josh Shackford, who served the town in that position for 23 years. Selectmen also awarded the Boston Post Cane to Velma Hormell, 96, and toured the adjacent Masonic Lodge building, which is being offered to the town for $1.
• Cranmore Mountain Resort was scheduled to go before the Conway Planning Board for review of its ongoing plans to redevelop the base lodge of the North Conway ski area.
• Eric and Tara Felice of Huntersville, N.C., were given approval by the Fryeburg Planning Board to operate marijuana grow facilities between Route 5 and Fish Street in Fryeburg, Maine.
Thursday, June 10
• Fryeburg was set to hold its town meeting on Friday in the Expo Center at the Fryeburg Fairground due to pandemic precautions. Among the articles were: acquiring full ownership of Jockey Cap, repairing and removing sidewalks and allowing adult-use retail marijuana stores in town.
• The Mount Washington Valley Farmers’ Market organizers announced the market this year will be held Tuesdays at the North Conway Community Center starting June 29.
• State Rep. Steve Woodcock (D-Conway) reported on voting of Carroll County representatives in the latest House session, including a bill to ban public and private groups from requiring vaccinations from employees and others, which failed.
• A fire broke out early Wednesday at the Conway Transfer Station in the “trash room building” where garbage is dumped. It was quickly put out.
Friday, June 11
• The town of Conway filed a declaratory judgment to ask Carroll County Superior Court to straighten out a standoff between rental property owners and the town following results of an April 13 town vote that officials interpret as prohibiting non-owner-occupied short-term rentals in residential areas. Town Manager Tom Holmes said the town will hold off enforcing the ban until it gets a ruling from the court.
• Conway selectmen revised the route for the Independence Day Parade in Conway Village to avoid ongoing Main Street construction.
• Gov. Chris Sununu announced at his weekly press conference he would end the COVID-19 state of emergency as of midnight Friday.
• The remains of Ronald Rauschnot, 56, of Ossipee, who had been missing since May 26, 2020, were found in Sandwich on May 2. Foul play was not suspected.
• Kennett High seniors had a busy weekend planned leading up to their chairlift graduation at the summit of Cranmore Mountain Resort in North Conway on Sunday.
• The SAU 13 Search Committee interviewed two candidates for the superintendent’s position to replace Meredith Nadeau who is leaving to accept a similar position at SAU 21, based in Hampton.
• Fryeburg Academy students Armel Maloji and Jacob Adams broke school track records while competing in the Class B State Championships.
