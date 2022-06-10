Saturday, June 4
• Justin and Julie Hussey of North Conway are carrying on a family tradition of farming started by Justin’s grandfather veterinarian Eugene Hussey, who established Eastern Slope Farm on West Side Road in 1965. After decades of decline, agriculture is experiencing a resurgence in the Mount Washington Valley.
• U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas (D-Manchester) filed to run for re-election in District 1.
• Following a March vote against adopting short-term rental regulations, Madison selectmen said STRs are illegal in residential areas. The Madison Planning Board is considering new ordinances to put before voters in 2023 to change that.
Tuesday, June 7
• David Baldassara, 53, of Berlin, who broke his neck diving into the mud at North Conway’s Mud Football Tournament in 1991, died June 4 in a utility terrain vehicle crash. Baldassara had become an advocate for the sport and for people with disabilities.
• A strong thunderstorm that produced marble-sized hailstones struck parts of Conway Village, Center Conway, Eaton and Brownfield, Maine, on June 4.
• David Paige, a Democrat from Conway. announced his candidacy for state representative from District 1.
• The state’s moose population will be observed by drones and 140 cameras in the woods in the next few years to help determine their population numbers and better understand their health, which is being stressed by climate.
• Members of the Kennett High girls’ track team Aida Wheat and Piper Lopashanski turned in top-six performances at the Meet of Champions at Sanborn Regional High School in Kingston June 4 and will advance to the New England Track and Field Championships in New Britain, Conn.
Wednesday, June 8
• Kennett High School’s Class of 2022 returns to the traditional graduation format on June 11 at 10 a.m. at the high school after two years of holding chairlift graduation exercises on the summit of Mount Cranmore.
• After getting reports of alleged drug activity in Conway Village, police arrested four people on drug charges and netted amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine. Arrested were Christopher Green, 38, of Conway; Ryan Hutchings, 28, of Madison; Isabella Roy, 19, of Tamworth; and Mikayla Bates, 23, homeless.
• The work to build the addition and renovate the old North Conway Library, now christened the Pope Memorial Library, was officially celebrated June 5 with a ribbon-cutting and open house.
• Harold Hill Jr., 32, indicted on charges he drove into the Conway Public Library and caused the death of his passenger, Brooke Barron, 21, of Conway, was ordered held in jail pending trial.
• Mystic Sugar Bakery is moving from the Shops at Norcross to a new bigger storefront on Reporter Court in North Conway Village
• The second annual White Mountains Outdoors, Health and Wellness Fest returns to North Conway’s Schouler Park on June 11, with events from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Thursday, June 9
• Conway selectmen discussed eliminating Sunday hours at the transfer station and extending hours on a different day.
• Paul Cail, construction trades teacher at the MWV Career/Technical Center at Kennett High School, is finishing a 320-square-foot tiny house project with his students.
• Conway Town Engineer Paul DegliAngeli briefed selectmen on the eastern Main Street Project which might be constructed in 2025 and includes reconfiguring the intersection where Echo Group and the Irving gas station are located.
• Erin Hennessey, a Republican from Littleton, resigned her seat in the state Senate and was sworn in as deputy secretary of state.
• The New Hampshire Supreme Court allowed the New Hampshire Association of Realtors to be a friend of the court in the case of the town of Conway versus short-term rental owner Scott Kudrick. Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius ruled in Kudrick’s favor against the town, which claimed STRs are not allowed in residential zones and Conway selectmen appealed to the state Supreme Court.
• Conway selectmen decided to put several paving projects canceled last month due to rampant inflation back on the schedule after legislators approved more money for roads and bridges around the state.
• May saw record-breaking high temperatures at the Mount Washington Observatory’s weather station on Pine Street in North Conway.
• The state is expected to see thousands of motorcycles roll into the state for the 99th running of Laconia Motorcycle Week starting today.
Friday, June 10
• Longtime state Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) will face a challenge from Nancy J. Cunning of Lincoln in the Repbulican primary. Pat Pustell (D-Ossipee) has also filed for the position.
• Conway selectmen approved to a request from Chris Meier, president of the MWV Trails Association, to support placing the northern extension of the North Conway Rec Path in the state Department of Transportation’s Ten Year Highway Plan.
• A party is planned for tonight at the Marshall Gymnasium at Conway Recreation Department to celebrate John Eastman, who has been the town’s recreation director for 29 years and is leaving that position to become Conway’s new town manager.
• Over 24 hours, Jackson police encountered a nuisance bear, discovered four newborn geese in a dog-waste-bag receptacle and rescued a wayward owl from the roadway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.