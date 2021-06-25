Saturday, June 19
• Live theater was set to return to the Mount Washington Valley after a year’s hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All local theater companies are planning productions this summer.
• Schools in SAUs 9 and 13 let out for the summer, with the last day for students June 17 and the last day for teachers June 18.
• In advance of the second anniversary of the Route 2 collision in Randolph that killed seven motorcyclists, Gov. Chris Sununu said the state Division of Motor Vehicles has worked nonstop to make major improvements to make its roads safer.
• Conway police on Wednesday filed a reckless driving charge against Carroll County Treasurer Joe Costello in North Conway, saying he “‘brake checked’ and unlawfully passed another vehicle in heavy traffic while engaged in a road rage incident.
Tuesday, June 22
• Longtime former Conway Daily Sun opinion columnist Susan Bruce was found dead June 18 in her Concord apartment. She was remembered as a champion of the underdog with a passion for women’s rights and liberal causes.
• Short-term property owner Scott Kudrick accepted service in the town’s lawsuit seeking declaratory judgment against short-term rental owners.
• Cornerstone Christian Academy of Ossipee announced it would close its Early Learning Center next month due to lack of staffing.
• The Model A Ford Club of America began its 2021 tour of the White Mountain region, kicking off the event with a tailgate party at the parking lot of the North Conway Grand Hotel on Sunday.
• Local state Rep. Steve Woodcock (D-Conway) reported on how members of the Carroll County delegation voted in the latest session of the House.
• A 91-year-old hiker, Robert Humphrey of Mattapoisett, Mass., was rescued on Mount Chocorua on June 18, after being overcome by fatigue and unable to walk.
Wednesday, June 23
• Conway Elementary School teacher Patty Poulin got a surprise send off on her last day of school, when close to 300 teachers, staff members, parents and children joined her for the walk from her Pollard Street home to the Conway school.
• The SAU 13 Joint Board, made up of the Freedom, Madison and Tamworth school boards, voted to hire Dr. Michael Whaland as its next superintendent.
• The Madison Board of Selectmen voted to pursue contracting with Granicus Host Compliance to inventory and monitor short-term rentals in their town.
• Mark Thomas, 66, of Lexington, Mass., died of an apparent medical condition Monday while sitting on a rock at Walden Pond in Denmark, Maine.
• Ossipee selectmen said they need more funding to put the Whittier Covered Bridge back into service as all bids on the project came in at well over the approximately $1 million estimated cost of the project.
• The White Mountain Paper Co.’s stabilization plan for its Gorham mill includes demolishing 40 percent of its buildings’ shells and removing 25 percent of what’s inside them.
• The owners of Airport Square in North Conway confirmed that a Five Guys Burgers and Fries franchise will be opening in the former Rite Aid store that also houses O’Reilly Auto Parts.
Thursday, June 24
• A 12,000-square-foot Greek restaurant featuring a sports bar and charitable gaming is planned for the former Shurfine grocery and an adjacent store in a plaza at 234 White Mountain Highway in Conway.
• Carroll County commissioners said Wednesday their pick for county chief financial officer, George Zoukee, didn’t work out and so their search continues.
• The Conway town manager told selectmen it will be a challenge to justify using American Rescue Plan money to fund public bathrooms in North Conway village as the town has not suffered financially due to the pandemic.
• Revenue from paid parking at Conway recreation sites seems to be creeping upward. Town Manager Tom Holmes and Rec Director John Eastman told selectmen that about $1,200 was raised over the weekend from out-of-towners paying $20 fees.
• A new high-end apartment complex, Alpine Place Luxury Apartments, is being built on a parcel overlooking the Moats in back of Via Roma in the Whitesides Building on Route 16 in North Conway.
Friday, June 25
• Conway town officials began discussions about what to do with the old town hall building now that town offices have been moved to the former Bank of New Hampshire in Center Conway.
• Conway Parks and other camp programs were expecting to see close to record numbers for day-camp programs this year, with summer looking much closer to normal for kids attending camps.
• Following a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Gorham Fourth of July celebration is returning for 2021 with a three-day calendar of events beginning July 1.
• The actions of Tamworth Police Chief Dana Littlefield were credited with helping avert an accident involving a bear Tuesday morning on Route 25 near the Ossipee/Tamworth town line.
