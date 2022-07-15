Saturday, July 9
• The summer tourism season in the Mount Washington Valley got off to a rousing start, and events are planned throughout the summer — from outdoor adventures to concerts and theater productions — to help visitors and residents enjoy the season.
• Blue Triton, the new owner of Poland Spring, reacted to news that one of Fryeburg Water Co.’s wells used for the public’s drinking water was contaminated with PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) by saying that the well Poland Spring uses had not been affected by pollution and that Poland Spring water also is filtered for such chemicals.
• Lovell Historical Society announced plans for a summer fair and auction July 17 at the Kimball-Stanford House at 551 Main St. (Route 5) in Lovell, Maine.
Tuesday, July 12
• U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas (D-N.H.) announced July 9 he had tested positive for COVID-19. This came after he made a series of stops in southern Carroll County last week to speak with small business owners.
• The Mount Washington Valley School to Career Partnership kicked off its 20th season of weeklong summer camps.
• Five families vacationing at Danforth Bay campground in Freedom staged a re-enactment of “Washington Crossing the Delaware” on Danforth Bay on July 8. They said it was a “dry run” for their planned crossing of the Delaware River on Dec. 25.
• Conway selectmen planned to hear comments from residents about whether to charge for parking in North Conway Village.
Wednesday, July 13
• The fourth annual Stephen Siller Tunnels to Towers 5K Run & Walk took place in North Conway on July 9, raising about $7,500 for the Tunnels to Towers Foundation, which provides help for veterans and first responders.
• Conway Planning Board member Mark Hounsell and budget committee member Bill Marvel urged the Conway School Board to take a stand on closing one of the town’s three elementary schools.
• About two dozen Fryeburg, Maine, residents concerned about reports of PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance) contamination at a local well attended a talk by former North Conway Water Precinct Superintendent David Bernier, who urged residents to gain control over their water works.
• Conway Planning Board members sent Opechee Construction of Belmont, developers of a proposed four-story, 90-room Hilton Garden Inn in North Conway, back to the drawing board on several aspects of the design, objecting to its closeness to Route 16, use of metal building materials and destruction of old-growth trees.
• An outdoor expo is planned for July 16 at the base of the Mt. Washington Auto Road on Saturday as part of the Mount Washington Observatory’s 22nd Seek the Peak, the non-profit weather station’s largest annual fundraiser.
• Lori Shibinette, the state’s commissioner of Health and Human Services throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, resigned her position, saying she will stay through the end of the year.
Thursday, July 14
• The Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce announced plans to give an update on tourism July 20 at the White Mountain Hotel at an event that will also pay tribute to outgoing chamber Executive Director Janice Crawford.
• Construction of a third roundabout on the North-South Road related to the Market Basket project at Settlers Green is sent to begin Monday.
• One of two kiosks that building trades students at the Mount Washington Valley Career and Technical Center created for the Upper Saco Valley Land Trust for use in the Pine Hill Community Forest in Conway was vandalized and the sign was stolen.
• Conway selectmen approved a proposal by Bird Rides Inc. to rent electric scooters in the town of Conway during warm-weather months.
• The Bartlett School Board made plans to create a strategic plan to chart its educational path for the next five years and is looking to involve the community in that process.
• Gov. Chris Sununu predicted an uptick in COVID-19 cases next winter but said the state is in a better position to respond to it than ever before.
Friday, July 15
• Conway’s legal briefs in its lawsuit against local short-term rental owner Scott Kudrick must be filed by July 25 with the New Hampshire Supreme Court. The town seeks to stop Kudrick from renting his properties as short-term rentals. Judge Amy Ignatius ruled in Kudrick’s favor in Superior Court.
• Conway School Board’s school closure committee member Bill Marvel changed his mind about which of the town’s three elementary schools should be closed. Marvel originally felt Pine Tree School in Center Conway should be shuttered but now says it makes more sense to close John H. Fuller Elementary in North Conway.
• The governor and Executive Council have approved a memorandum of understanding between the state and the Mount Washington Cog Railway Co. that will allow the Cog to build its “Lizzie’s Station” while relieving congestion at the summit.
• Conway selectmen said the new hours at the town transfer station, which is now closed on Sundays, seem to be working well. But Madison selectmen said Conway’s change may cause more people to take their trash to the Madison Transfer Station at $5 a bag on Sundays.
• At the selectmen’s last meeting, a handful of residents asked the board to explore charging for parking and coming up with other means of reducing taxes.
