Saturday, Jan. 7
• The Sun looked back at some local residents who died in 2022 and the difference in their lives made in the community, among them: Peter Hastings, Herbert ‘Bun’ Lucy, George Ryan Jr., Diane Jones, Jim Davis, Bud Selmi, Dan and Elinor Quint, Bob ‘Elvis’ Holmes, Jan Filip III, Kim Ficker, Paul D. Whetton, Dick Hamilton, Ted Sares, Jack Gordon, Don Philbrick, Berta Chandler, Ted Raymond, W. Clapham Murray, Frank Haddy and Bart Bachman.
• Conway Deputy Town Manager Paul DegliAngeli told selectmen the N.H. Municipal Association didn’t support a Homestead Exemption bill from the last legislative cycle because it had a number of holes in it but the NMHA has agreed to work with the town to submit an improved bill this year.
Tuesday, Jan. 10
• The Sun interviewed tourists in North Conway to get their opinion on the town’s plan for paid parking in the village. Some said paid parking wouldn’t discourage them from visiting nor hurt business. Others said it would cause them from visiting the village less frequently, it would hurt business and it would diminish the quaint feel of the village.
• Madison Planning Board decided not to propose a short-term rental ordinance to voters this spring.
• Tyler Bartick of Fryeburg and David Bellis Bennett of North Conway were the fourth and fifth Eastern Slope Aviation Academy students to complete their first solo flights at the Eastern Slope Regional Airport in Fryeburg last month.
• Holly Fougere, performing arts teacher at Kennett High School, received an Outstanding Leadership Award at the Education 2.0 Conference attended by 500 educators from across the country at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas in December.
Wednesday, Jan. 11
• The Conway School Board and the Conway Education Association (teachers union)reached a tentative agreement on what would be the third three-year teacher contract in a row. The cost of the contract, which would have to be approved by voters on April 11, is estimated to be $565,894 for the first year (2023-24), $566,722 for 2024-25 and $588,613 for 2025-26.
• Conway Town Engineer Paul DegliAngeli, a longtime town employee, was formally named deputy town manager.
• Kevin P. Buote, age 58, of Plymouth, Mass., died in a two-car head-on collision on Route 16 near Pine River Pond Road in Ossipee.
• Former Mountain View Community Administrator Howie Chandler told county commissioners he would work for free to find money to rehire the assistant director of nursing who was let go supposedly for budgetary reasons.
• Jackson Police Chief Chris Perley was called to return a wayward pig hanging out on the Windy Hill cross-country ski trail to its home on a nearby farm.
• Settlers Green hosted a cake-cutting ceremony at noon Friday as part of its 35th anniversary celebrations. Other anniversary events are planned through late spring, with the opening of the new Market Basket grocery store anticipated in June.
• The 62nd running of the Delta Dental Mt. Washington Auto Road Race is set for 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, and registration opened Wednesday.
Thursday, Jan. 12
• Four of five Conway selectmen have signed a citizens’ petition to place a special article on the ballot in April that if approved by voters would create a charter commission to examine and make recommendations to improve the structure of town government.
• The Conway School Board voted to not put a non-binding warrant article on the school warrant in April asking voters if they support closing an elementary school.
• Conway selectmen approved plans to use Kennett Middle School as an emergency shelter for the town and for it to be managed by the Red Cross.
• Two Carroll County state representatives are working on legislation to enable towns to give property tax relief to lodging establishments seeking to add sprinkler systems.
• The family of Daniel and Deborah Palestrant of North Conway gave $40,000 to be used to spruce up Children’s Room at Conway Public Library with bright blue and orange carpet and a fresh paint job.
• The Mega Millions jackpot continued to rise with a projected Friday jackpot of $1.35 billion, which would make it the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot on record.
Friday, Jan. 13
• Conway Selectmen heard from an employee of the North Conway 5¢ and 10¢ Store, Polly Howe Clapp of Intervale, who has several health challenges and who said the proposed paid parking program will be difficult for her and other out-of-town employees to manage and pay for.
• Settlers Green responded to the town citing it for violating the sign ordinance with several murals on the property, by petitioning the town to change the ordinance.
• N.H. state Rep. Steve Woodcock of Conway reported on recent votes by the Carroll County Delegation in the House on issues such as proxy voting, remote access to committees and opening sessions with a prayer.
• The Upper Saco Valley Land Trust of Conway and the Bartlett Historical Society of Bartlett are among the 82 non-profit recipients of grants from the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, which awarded $3.81 million through its Community Grants Program.
