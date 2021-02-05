Saturday, Jan. 30
• Mountain Meisters, Cranmore Mountain Resort’s weekly citizens’ racing series, marked its 50th anniversary this year. The racing series is continuing this season with strict social distancing and mask-wearing precautions.
• After three weeks of remote instruction, Josiah Bartlett Elementary School and Madison Elementary were set to go back to face-to-face learning on Monday.
• Madison delayed town and school district deliberative meeting votes after Gov. Chris Sununu signed an executive order allowing towns to postpone annual meetings due to the pandemic. Madison Town Meeting will be May 15.
• Nels Liljedahl of Fryeburg, Maine, the Natural Resources Conservation Service District conservationist for Carroll and Belknap counties, said he plans to travel to the Pacific island nation of Palau to help its citizens deal with the negative effects of runoff on their coral reefs.
• People with vaccination appointments at Littleton Hospital saw their appointments canceled because the vaccinations were meant for employees.
• The Legislature is considering a bill that would forgive business owners hundreds and in some cases thousands of dollars in fines for violating Gov. Chris Sununu’s COVID-19 emergency orders.
Tuesday, Feb. 2
• The Tamworth COVID-19 vaccination site at New Hampshire State Police Troop E barracks was set to close and appointments were being transferred to the North Conway and Wolfeboro clinics.
• The Conway budget committee asked school officials to revisit plans to replace all the windows at Kennett High School and look for a cheaper solution than the $1.5 million project that is currently planned.
• New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers and other rescuers responded to several snowmobile mishaps, including one that broke through the ice of Lake Winnipesaukee, and assisted several different hiking parties in Carroll County over the weekend.
• Conway Scenic Railroad train and track crews have been engaged in an ongoing effort to clear hazard and dead trees from its lines.
• Conway police said a driver who apparently fell asleep at the wheel Sunday afternoon caused Route 16 to be closed for 15 hours into Monday morning.
Wednesday, Feb. 3
• Winter Storm Orlena dumped nearly a foot of snow on the Mount Washington Valley from Monday night into Tuesday afternoon. Along with the snow came gusts of more than 30 mph.
• Ossipee town officials said they plan to have their election and town meeting on the scheduled dates, March 9 and 10, respectively. Conway also planned to hold to its usual schedule with the deliberative session to be held March 1 and voting in April. Freedom town elections are planned for March 9 and town meeting for March 13. Jackson and Tamworth have delayed elections and town meeting to May.
• The Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce is offering a free day of skiing at Cranmore or half-priced skiing at King Pine to members.
• Following a public hearing Jan. 28, Conway Planning Board members approved short-term rental zoning amendments to be placed on the warrant of Conway Town Meeting.
Thursday, Feb. 4
• The old town hall in Center Conway was shut down due to a case of COVID-19, said Conway Town Manager Tom Holmes, who confirmed that he had tested positive for the virus.
• State prosecutors announced that they would offer a plea deals to Armando Barron and Britany Barron, the Jaffrey couple charged in the September 2020 murder and decapitation of Jonathan Amerault of Keene.
• Christina Fay, the former Wolfeboro resident convicted on 17 counts of animal cruelty, was due in Carroll County Superior Court next month for sentencing, which had been stayed during an appeal to the New Hampshire Supreme Court. Fay’s attorney Wednesday said she may appeal yet again to the U.S. Supreme Court.
• For the second time this school year, Kennett Middle School went to full remote instruction straight into the annual February winter school vacation, which runs Feb. 15-19. The reason is staffing issues due to the pandemic.
• A 1771-built Center Conway home that local historians say held one of Conway’s first town meetings is set to come down. Now owned by LP Gas Equipment Inc., the building at 1534 East Main St. is proposed to be replaced with an office and maintenance building.
Friday, Feb. 5
• Conway Planning Board reviewed a proposal to tear down the Intervale Motel, located across from the Scenic Vista at 3599 White Mountain Highway, and replace it with a four-story, 105-room hotel.
• Eight town staffers were told to quarantine pending COVID-19 testing after a town official tested positive for the coronavirus. The selectmen will hold their first virtual meeting Feb. 9.
• The Cook Memorial Library in Tamworth partnered with New Hampshire PBS to offer an online screening of Jay B. Childs’ “Communities & Consequences II.” About 90-100 people logged in to view it. After the virtual screening, Dawn DeAngelis, vice president and chief content officer for NHPBS, led a roundtable discussion.
• The Bartlett School Board voted Tuesday to hold an in-person annual school meeting March 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.