Saturday, Jan. 28
• Northeast Auto Body’s owner David “Spike” Smith sold the business he started 45 years ago and retired. Business associates, customers and friends remember him throughout his career as hardworking, generous and kind.
• Brandon Mitchell, 21, accused of murdering 23-year-old Esmae Doucette of Jackson, is scheduled to go to trial in January of 2024.
• Nansen Ski Club held its annual winter carnival in Milan with an art sled rally last Saturday and the Nansen Eastern Ski Jumping Tournament on Sunday at the Nansen Ski Jump.
• The seventh annual Mt. Washington Backcountry Ski Festival is set to take place Feb. 9-12, with basecamp for skiing and apres-ski events at Ledge Brewing Co. in Intervale and the High George Jamboree on Saturday night at Theater in the Wood in Intervale.
• The second annual “Sled Dog Fun Day” is set for this Sunday, Feb. 5, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on the Steele Farm Fields on Route 113A in Wonalancet.
Tuesday, Jan. 31
• The Albany School Options Committee recommended the town send its K-6 students to Madison Elementary School when the 20-year tuition agreement with Conway expires in two years.
• Team Orfant/Fraise, featuring Robert Orfant of Conway and Kathy Fraise of South Paris, Maine, won the Jackson Invitational Snow Sculpting Competition at Great Glen Trails last weekend.
• Gov. Chris Sununu approved the 10-year master plan for Mount Washington State Park.
• Conway cemetery officials told selectmen they need manpower and money to restore headstones and for other maintenance. They also said the town is running out of space in its cemeteries.
Wednesday, Feb. 1
• Leavitt’s Country Bakery owner Sean Young announced he is bringing a federal lawsuit against Conway, alleging the town is violating the business’ First Amendment right to keep a mural depicting various pastries above its building.
• Two vehicles collided head-on during last Sunday’s snowstorm on the section of Route 16 above Jackson known as Deadman’s Curve. There were no serious injuries.
• The Conway Planning Board voted for a one-year moratorium on new hotels, motels and commercial structures of 50,000 square feet or bigger. The board rejected a one-year moratorium on issuing building permits for residential short-term rentals.
• Planning board members voted to support a sign ordinance change, proposed by Settlers Green in a petitioned warrant article, that would exempt murals, paintings and works of art which do not expressly advertise products or services from the town signs regulations.
• Lake Winnipesaukee is nowhere near frozen, and that may affect planned activities and winter sports on the lake.
• The Upper Saco Valley Land Trust announced the completion of new land and conservation easement acquisitions in 2022: growing the Pine Hill Community Forest in Conway, adding the Menotomy Preserve and adjacent conservation easement in Fryeburg, Maine, and protecting two local farms in Bartlett and Jackson.
• The North Conway Water Precinct was awarded $3,090,000 through a grant and a loan for clean water infrastructure to optimize the treatment facility in North Conway.
Thursday, Feb. 2
• The town of Conway agreed in federal court on Wednesday to back off enforcing its sign ordinance against Leavitt’s Country Bakery’s mural of baked goods until a judge makes a final determination in the lawsuit Leavitt’s filed against the town seeking to keep the mural.
• The town of Conway issued a new building permit to A.W. Rose Construction of Manchester on Jan. 9 to renovate the former Shurfine grocery store on Route 16 in Conway into a sports pub with charitable gaming.
• Conway Municipal Budget Committee members said that the selectmen’s decision to put paid parking in the proposed operating budget rather in a special warrant might have the unintended effect of encouraging people to vote for the default budget.
• Conway School Board member Randy Davison said Albany residents considering sending their children to Madison Elementary School rather than to school in Conway could “have at it if they believe they can find a better deal.” Other board members said they would prefer to broker a new contract if possible.
Friday, Feb. 3
• Several Conway Municipal Budget Committee members expressed disappointment in the proposed school budget, with one recommending closing an elementary school and two others suggesting cuts of $1.2 or $2 million, which would effectively have the same result.
• State officials urged Granite State residents and visitors to prepare for potentially life-threatening cold temperatures forecast for New Hampshire, with wind chill warnings with values of minus 40 to minus 50 possible on Friday and today.
• Conway Parks & Recreation Department will hold its “FUNdraiser” for the Chip Kennett Teen Center on Sunday from noon-8 p.m. at Sea Dog Brewing Co. of North Conway.
• Businesses in northern New Hampshire are planning for an influx of visitors in April 2024 to witness a total solar eclipse.
