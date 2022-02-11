Saturday, Feb. 5
• Local historians have uncovered the forgotten history of slavery and the Underground Railroad in Fryeburg, Maine.
• The Mount Washington Valley saw its biggest storm of the winter so far on Feb. 3-4, with some towns receiving more than a foot of heavy snow.
• The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake, measuring 2.9 on the magnitude scale, in the Gorham area Feb. 3.
• Masking remained a hot topic at the Jan. 24 Conway School Board meeting, when two residents — Linda Burns of Conway and Kevin Clifford of Madison — shared differing opinions on how the school district has handled a mask mandate during the COVID-19 pandemic. Clifford opposes masking in schools. Burns praised the board for its COVID precautions.
• A vandal or vandals with a shotgun defaced several informational kiosks at the White Mountain National Forest on Jan. 29 or Jan. 30.
• Gov. Chris Sununu and N.H. Liquor Commission Chairman Joseph Mollica announced that COVID-19 test kits will be available at all 67 N.H. Liquor and Wine Outlet locations.
• State Reps. Chris McAleer (D-Jackson) and Anita Burroughs (D-Bartlett) raised questions about a state bill “prohibiting banks or businesses from using social credit scores,” which has been championed by national conservative commentator Glenn Beck.
Tuesday, Feb. 8
• Conway Village Fire District commissioners were set to propose dissolving the fire district, one of five in town, at their annual budget meeting.
• A 67-year-old man from Florida collapsed and died while hiking Mount Willard in order to go ice climbing on Feb. 4. The man’s identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin.
• The Upper Saco Valley Land Trust purchased an additional 134 acres to add to the Pine Hill Community Forest in Conway.
• A GoFundMe account was set up for Derric Harper, 36, of Mansfield, Mass., a father of three who died of severe injuries suffered in a snowmobile crash in Pittsburg on Jan. 28.
• The Tamworth Transfer Station Improvement Committee planned a public information meeting on a $1.4 million proposal to make the transfer station more environmentally friendly and cost-effective.
• Justin Knowles, 29, of North Conway was charged with criminal threatening for allegedly making threats Feb. 4 at the Mineral Springs nursing facility in North Conway.
Wednesday, Feb. 9
• With new school buses reportedly in short supply, the Bartlett School Board voted to purchase two new buses this year instead of one.
• A Conway-based non-profit called Saco Headwaters Alliance planned to approach local towns in New Hampshire and Maine to explore how to better protect the watershed ecosystem of the Saco River headwaters.
• Madison residents debated what might happen if a petition on short-term rentals passes at the polls March 8, as some said it would ban not only STRs but also long-term renting in town.
• Carroll County’s nursing home, Mountain View Community, announced Monday it was in outbreak status after two residents tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to four in one unit of the home.
• Airstream Club International announced plans to hold a rally for Airstream camper owners at the Fryeburg Fairgrounds in July.
• After a two-year pause, the 47th Red Parka Challenge Cup is slated to return with its dual giant slalom ski race March 18 at Attitash Mountain Resort.
Thursday, Feb. 10
• State Rep. William Marsh, who recently switched from the Republican to the Democratic Party, announced he would challenge longtime state Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) for his seat.
• Cranmore Mountain Resort in North Conway opened Artist Falls Lodge, a new base lodge for the Tubing and Mountain Adventure Park.
• Conway selectmen decided to propose a warrant article asking for $400,000 to build public bathrooms in North Conway.
• Local artists Sarah Eastman and Rosemary Gerbutavich completed new murals at the Pope Memorial Library in North Conway.
Friday, Feb. 11
• Conway selectmen said they are planning to appeal Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius’ January ruling in favor of short-term rental operator Scott Kudrick, whom the town sued last year to cease operating properties he owns as STRs.
• Two separate attempts to trim the proposed 2022-23 Conway School District budget — first by nearly $600,000, then by $400,000 — both fell short at the Conway Municipal Budget Committee’s public hearing.
• Bartlett School Board members voted down a motion to go mask optional at the Josiah Bartlett Elementary School.
• Gov. Chris Sununu in a news conference Wednesday said COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations appeared to be trending down, which will allow for a lot of flexibility for schools and workplaces as spring approaches, he said.
• Following a two-year hiatus, the Hannes Schneider Meister Cup is set to return to Cranmore Mountain Resort in North Conway, March 4-6.
