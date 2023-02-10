Saturday, Feb. 4
• The Conway Historic District Commission Chair Ken Rancourt reported to the selectmen on the group’s ongoing efforts to inventory historic homes in the Conways.
• A bill to have the state put a traffic light instead of a roundabout at East Conway Road and Eastman Road (U.S. Route 302) was heard by the House Public Works and Highways Committee.
• Despite warnings that the frigid weather is not safe for extended exposure Friday into Saturday, several outdoor activities in the state went forward, including the New England Pond Hockey Classic in Meredith; however some ski areas modified their operating schedules.
• The town of Conway is beginning the process of updating its master plan, a policy document that guides future land use and economic development decisions for the community, and planned an open house on the project for Wednesday.
• Nansen Ski Club’s art sled rally was held at the base of the Big Nansen Ski Jump in Milan, with about a dozen sleds built by children and adults taking to the hill.
Tuesday, Feb. 7
• Conway Planning Board member Mark Hounsell questioned the approval of a building permit to a Manchester developer to turn the former Shurfine grocery store in Conway Village into a sports pub with charitable gambling.
• Mount Washington, the highest peak in the Northeast, recorded a wind chill of minus 108.4 degrees on Feb. 2 when an arctic air mass hit New England — the coldest wind chill recorded in the history of the United States.
• Tamworth Outing Club, North Country Mushers and New England Sled Dog Club held Tamworth’s second annual Sled Dog Fun Day last Sunday on the former Steele Farm Fields across from the Wonalancet Chapel on Route 113A.
Wednesday, Feb. 8
• Officials at Center Conway and Redstone Fire Precincts plan to ask voters in March for a merger, which would bring the number of fire departments in Conway down from five to four.
• The Conway School Board decided to end rated grading with the Class of 2026 and go to a system of Latin honors (summa cum laude, etc.).
• The Sun profiled Carol-Ann and Frank Dahlmeyer, owners of Bagels Plus of North Conway for the past 10 years, for a Love in the Sun feature.
• The Conway Planning Board is proposing a new definition of “household” as “to be living as a unit of one or more persons that intends to maintain a usual residence in the same dwelling place.” A local STR organization said could threaten people’s right to own second homes in Conway.
• The Mt. Washington Valley Women’s Hockey League presented Vaughan Community Services with a donation of $2,270.
• The seventh annual Mt. Washington Backcountry Ski Festival was set to return with events planned this Thursday-Sunday.
Thursday, Feb. 9
• Conway selectmen voted to put funding for their proposed paid parking program into a warrant article rather than keep it in the general operating budget for the town.
• McDonald’s and a conceptual review of Settlers Green developer Robert Barsamian’s proposed 243-unit Residences on the Saco project were on the agenda of the Conway Planning Board.
• When President Joe Biden delivered his State of the Union address Tuesday night, Freedom Selectman Melissa Florio sat in the gallery of the House chamber of Congress as a guest of U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas (D-N.H.).
• The Love in the Sun couple for Thursday was Bob and Pat Pustell of Ossipee, who many people know for their civic involvement, serving on local boards and hosting Democratic candidates during the last presidential primary cycle.
• In a matchup between the two undefeated teams in Division II girls’ basketball, Bow beat Kennett High 38-28 before the largest crowd at the Peter Ames Gymnasium in more than five years.
Friday, Feb. 10
• The building permit for the project to renovate the former Tiney’s market at Shurfine Plaza in Conway into a casino is being appealed to the zoning board of adjustment. The town planning board is also taking a second look.
• A Bartlett state representative and the Wolfeboro fire chief recently testified in favor of a bill before the state Legislature to make the idea of adding sprinklers more attractive to business owners.
• The Love in the Sun couple for Friday was Lee Frizzell and husband Dr. Frank Hubbell, co-founders of SOLO, the renowned wilderness medicine school located on Tasker Hill in Conway.
• North Star Academy Carroll County, a soon-to-be-opened charter school focusing on classical Socratic education, submitted what appeared to be the winning bid for the old county courthouse in Ossipee.
• More than 200 people turned out for the official celebration of the Chip Henry Ski Jump, located on the Kancamagus Highway, dedicated to longtime coach Chip Henry on Wednesday night.
• Katy Wright-Mead, a 2001 graduate of Fryeburg Academy, went to the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, last month for the second time in five Cp years as the co-writer of the film “Sometimes I Think About Dying.”
• Soups & Songs, the fourth annual dinner and concert fundraiser for MWV Supports Recovery, was set to take place tonight at the United Methodist Church in Center Conway with Kathy Bennett, Thom Perkins and Taylor Whiteside
