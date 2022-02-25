Saturday, Feb. 19
• Backcountry skiing and uphill mountain skiing is the fastest-growing part of the ski market, and the Mount Washington Backcountry Ski Festival, Feb. 24-27, will celebrate the sport with guided tours, demos and talks.
• Mount Washington Valley geared up for February school vacation weeks with skiing and other events planned throughout the weeks.
• While discussing a proposal to put up a bank, restaurant and retail store at the former Friendly’s site in North Conway, planning board members suggested developers consider adding rental housing.
• Assistance Canine Training Services is looking for volunteers to help raise, socialize and train a litter of Labrador retrievers. The dogs will be trained to become service dogs.
• Berlin High teacher Matthew Lambert, 56, of Berlin, was charged with a misdemeanor complaint of simple assault-physical contact against a student for allegedly “making contact with her buttocks area with a wood stick.”
Tuesday, Feb. 22
• The Bartlett School Board voted to go mask-optional at Josiah Bartlett Elementary School starting Feb. 28, the first day of classes following February vacation. Madison School Board voted Feb. 15 to go mask-optional effective immediately.
• Robert Enzmann, 59, of Westin, Mass., was seriously injured when he crashed his rented snow machine on Corridor 19 in Conway on Feb. 20.
• Residents at Mountain View Community, the Carroll County-run nursing home in Ossipee, raised $1,000 to help nursing homes damaged by tornadoes in Kentucky and Arkansas.
• Carroll County Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius heard a case in which short-term rental owners Terence McAdams and Jennifer McAdams sued renters Carl Ruel and Chantal Allard for $40,000 in damages claiming Ruel and Allard’s false negative reviews on the internet hurt their rental business.
Wednesday, Feb. 23
• Someone used a chainsaw to rip through a White Mountain National Forest portal sign that welcomes travelers to the “Land of Many Uses” on the Conway side of the Kancamagus Highway.
• A fire destroyed an unoccupied vacation home at 82 Bailey Road in Effingham on Feb. 19. No one was injured and the cause was not determined.
• State Rep. Stephen Woodcock (D-Conway) reported on recent votes in the N.H. House, noting how the Carroll County Delegation voted in roll call votes on bills for municipal retirement contributions, education freedom accounts, medical immunization requirements and women’s reproductive protection.
• A proposal to convert the former McGrath’s Tavern into rental apartments is set to come before the Conway Zoning Board of Adjustment on March 16. The tavern, which closed during the pandemic, was sold to Joy Tarbell and her husband Ed Minyard.
• The Conway Planning Board denied an application from a developer to start building Phase II of the Saco River Run housing project due to zoning violations from the first phase of the project.
Thursday, Feb. 24
• Conway selectmen decided to appeal their case against local short-term rental owner Scott Kudrick to the New Hampshire Supreme Court. The town sought a judgment upholding their claim that short-term rentals are prohibited in all but owner-occupied STRS in residential zones. Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius ruled in favor of Kudrick.
• The Kennett High ice hockey team beat visiting ConVal-Conant 5-1 to secure a Division III playoff spot.
• The filing period opened Feb. 23 for Conway town and school positions. Several people signed up to run on the first day, including Joe Lentini for a fourth three-year term on the Conway School Board; Jerry Goodrich and Barbara Lyons for the two-year seat on the board; and Carl Thibodeau for a fourth three-year term as selectman. The filing period runs until 5 p.m. on Friday, March 4.
Friday, Feb. 25
• Carroll County Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius dismissed a lawsuit by Nicholas Ranaldi of Ossipee against the Governor Wentworth Regional School District in which he said his parental rights were infringed upon when the district mandated students to wear masks.
• Masks became optional for students and staff in the Conway School District after the state Department of Health and Human Services updated its recommendations to no longer require face masks in indoor public spaces.
• The SAU 9 Board unanimously extended Superintendent Kevin Richard’s contract through the 2024 school year and approved a maximum salary increase of 3 percent.
• Longtime incumbent Bartlett Selectman Gene Chandler is being challenged by Ray Hodgkins for the three-year term on the board.
• The U.S. Supreme Court rejected former Maine man Michael Woodbury’s request for the justices to hear his death sentence appeal. Woodbury, the Conway Army Barracks killer, was sentenced to death in Florida after killing fellow inmate Antoneeze Haynes in 2017.
• Three people are running for two planning board seats in Freedom: incumbent Anne Cunningham, Linda Mailhot and Brian Taylor.
