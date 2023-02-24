Saturday, Feb. 18
• Griffin Post, 39, of Jackson Hole, Wyo., was keynote speaker at the Feb. 11 High George Jamboree at Theater in the Wood to talk about his Canadian expedition to find the cache of cameras left in the snow in 1937 by Dr. Brad Washburn Jr. and Bob Bates on Mount Lucania.
• Emily Zebel of Harrisburg, Pa., and Allison Hunter of New York City chronicled their experience at the 7th annual Mount Washington Backcountry Ski Festival.
• Kennett High Coders robotics team members Aleks Lillis and Turner Viger qualified for the New Hampshire-Vermont 2023 State VEX Robotics Championship being held Feb. 18 at Manchester Community College.
• After proposing a new definition of household, the same as the one selectmen had used in their court case against a short-term rental owner, the Conway Planning Board tabled it, deciding they could try again in future years.
Tuesday, Feb. 21
• The 10-day filing period to declare candidacy for Conway offices was set to open Wednesday, and two longtime selectmen — Mary Carey Seavey and David Weathers — confirmed they intend to run again, as did Town Moderator Chris Meier.
• Municipal Budget Committee members last Wednesday narrowly voted to recommend the Mount Washington Valley Adult Day Center’s request for $12,500 in taxpayer funding, but some budgeteers voiced concern about the non-profit’s financial viability. The day center at 987 East Main St. in Center Conway provides services for adults living with dementia and/or Alzheimer’s disease.
• The Conway School Board approved a policy that eliminates weighted grading. But board member Randy Davison said he couldn’t support the move, saying, “I have to be traditional.”
• The new 88-room Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott in North Conway, situated at the base of Cranmore Mountain Resort, opened its doors to the public after a year and a half of construction. It offers an indoor swimming pool, outdoor hot tub, patio with firepits and storage lockers for ski equipment.
• The New England Ski Museum announced an open house set for Friday at the North Conway branch to celebrate the opening of new exhibits and new features designed for children.
Wednesday, Feb. 22
• Short-term rental owner Scott Kudrick, accused of voting in Conway illegally because his legal residence is in Massachusetts is having his trial postponed to October because his lawyer will be “out of state” when it was supposed to begin.
• Faced with a petition, Carroll County commissioners seem to be relenting on a prior decision to push public comments to the end of their meetings. They were set to discuss the policy again Thursday.
• A bill to allow municipalities to tack a $2 fee onto hotels’ daily rate was expected to die in the state Senate on Thursday, according to Senate President Jeb Bradley, who says he’s “torn” on the bill.
• The Conway Municipal Budget Committee voted 8-5 to support a proposed three-year teacher contract on the school warrant, but it received scrutiny at the committee’s public hearing last week.
• Jackson police sounded the alarm on car break-ins Monday, saying on Facebook, “Car break-ins were reported at the Rocky Branch trailhead near the Dana Place on Route 16. DO NOT leave valuables visible within your car.”
Thursday, Feb. 23
• Faced with the budget committee’s decision to cut $1.2 million from the proposed operating budget for the 2023-24 school year, the Conway School Board voted 4-1 Tuesday to accept administrators’ recommendation to close an elementary school and move the sixth grade to the middle school this fall.
• The New Hampshire Executive Council Wednesday voted for the $40 million broadband contract with Consolidated Enterprise Services, Inc., which will provide buildout of broadband services to the unserved and underserved areas of Carroll, Coos, Grafton, Cheshire and Sullivan counties.
• The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for New Hampshire and Maine that forecast 6-12 inches of fluffy snow to the region.
• The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services warned of the presence of an animal tranquilizer, xylazine, added to opioid street drugs like heroin and fentanyl. Xylazine-positive overdose deaths doubled in the Northeast between 2020-21.
Friday, Feb. 24
• Malachi Bell, 22 of Fryeburg, Maine, turned himself into Conway police Thursday in connection to a Jan. 22 incident in which Raymond Bryant, 59, also of Fryeburg, was struck and killed by a vehicle as he was walking along Route 302 near the state line.
• Out-of-towners this year will no longer be charged $20 to park at Davis Park next to the Saco River in Conway as selectmen have decided to change to $3 hourly fees instead.
• Selectmen and the municipal budget committee voted this week to support a petitioned warrant article to create a charter commission. Sun Publisher Mark Guerringue led the petition drive to study a different form of governing. The commission will be Article 35 on the warrant.
• On Wednesday, Rodney King filed for a fifth term as police commissioner; Eliza Grant for a second three-year seat on the planning board; and newcomer Ryan Shepard for selectman. Amy Snow filed to run for school board. On Thursday, municipal budget committee chair Peter Donohoe and newcomer Michael Lacey signed up for three-year terms.
