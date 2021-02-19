Saturday, Feb. 13
• Love in the Sun profiled two local couples involved in politics: Republican Jeb Bradley and wife Karen of Wolfeboro; and Democrat Jerry Knirk and wife Cam Spence of Freedom.
• The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday that the B.1.1.7 variant (the “U.K. variant”) of the COVID-19 coronavirus was detected in a New Hampshire resident for the first time.
• Conditions for skiing were good throughout the Mount Washington Valley, thanks to 17 inches of snow this month and continued cold temperatures for snowmaking.
• Former Gibson Center for Senior Services Executive Director George Cleveland has returned to the airwaves on WMWV 93.5 as news director.
Tuesday, Feb. 16
• The Conway Planning Board reviewed plans by Viewpoint North Conway LLC to build a 105,836-square-foot, four-story, 105-room hotel at 3599 White Mountain Highway at the site of the Intervale Motel and heard objections to the project from abutters and the general public.
• About 100 people gathered in downtown Fryeburg on Feb. 13 to protest the sale by Nestle of Poland Spring to private equity firm One Rock Capital.
• Fryeburg, Maine, selectmen planned a Zoom-held public hearing to review zoning changes being proposed by the planning board.
• The Kennett High girls alpine team won the Division II State Alpine Championship; the boys team placed second after Hanover. The Eagles ski jump team also won the state championships (in Division I)
Wednesday, Feb. 17
• Winter Storm Uri hit the Mount Washington Valley on Monday into Tuesday, dumping a snow, sleet and freezing rain. National Weather Service observer Ed Bergeron measured 2.9 inches of snow in North Conway.
• Memorial Hospital officials said vaccinations were going smoothly at its clinic in North Conway but asked that people not come to the clinic without an appointment and not call the hospital asking to be put on a waiting list.
• U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas (D-Manchester) hosted a virtual roundtable to highlight a special Affordable Care Act health-care marketplace enrollment period which is open until May 15.
• Seven Democratic members of the N.H. House and the state Democratic Party filed a lawsuit to require Republican Speaker Sherman Packard to provide a remote option for House sessions to legislators with medical conditions that make them especially vulnerable to COVID-19.
• The 2021 New Hampshire Real Estate Year in Review was published, with statewide and county-by-county statistics on residential and commercial sales over the past year.
• The Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce planned to hold its annual Business Expo in April as a virtual event.
Thursday, Feb. 18
• Selectmen voted Tuesday to have a parking fee of $20 per day for non-residents at three recreation sites: Davis Park, First Bridge and Smith-Eastman Landing.
• Fryeburg residents voiced concern over proposed zoning changes at a public hearing hosted on Zoom.
• First-term Conway Planning Board member Earl Sires IV announced that he is leaving town to move to Amherst.
• Gov. Chris Sununu announced that the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services has received nearly $20 million from the federal government as part of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act to support child-care programs.
• President Joe Biden said during a CNN town hall in Wisconsin on Tuesday that teachers should be moved higher on the list of those who are getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and locally, Superintendent Kevin Richard said he agrees.
• U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen co-sponsored a bill to increase coverage for uninsured Americans receiving COVID-19-related treatment and vaccines through Medicaid.
• Memorial Hospital’s A New Life program has adapted during the pandemic to continue to help pregnant women move on from opioid misuse.
Friday, Feb. 19
• Memorial Hospital officials are looking into the possibility of opening a vaccination clinic in the Fryeburg, Maine, area to reach patients who live in the Pine Tree State.
• About a dozen Effingham residents protested the selectmen’s decision to delay town meeting and election to May because of complications with voting with the rest of Governor Wentworth Regional School District towns, which are not delaying voting.
• The need for ordinances protecting historic structures in town was discussed at the Conway selectmen’s meeting
• Gov. Chris Sununu said he will issue an emergency order requiring school districts to return to face-to-face learning in classrooms for at least two days a week starting March 8.
• The Carroll County delegation voted to approve the county attorney’s budget, which includes money to reimburse prosecutors for law school debt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.