Saturday, Feb. 11
• The Sun profiled Ryan and Wendey St. Onge for a Love in the Sun feature. Ryan, a local musician, and Wendey, a Realtor, met by chance at McGrath’s Tavern in North Conway.
• Residents at the Conway master plan open house talked about the need for creating more housing; guiding development, and preserving Conway’s historic structures.
• According to the Mount Washington Observatory, last month was the warmest January in more than 63 years.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
• The Conway Municipal Budget Committee planned a public hearing for Wednesday. Among the issues to be discussed was the selectmen’s proposal to fund paid parking in North Conway Village.
• Conway Village Fire District commissioners were set to hold a public hearing Tuesday on whether to move forward with a warrant article to dissolve the district.
• Attorneys representing Leavitt’s Country Bakery and the town told a federal judge on Friday that what happens next in the bakery’s lawsuit hinges on what voters do at the ballot box, where Conway voters will be asked to vote on a warrant article that could redefine what is a sign under the town’s zoning ordinance.
• The 10-day filing period for town and school offices in non-SB 2 towns wrapped up Feb. 3. In Bartlett, three candidates — Tom Dewhurst, Ray Hodgkins and Ron Munro — filed to run for the selectman’s seat. In Jackson, Bob Thompson filed for selectman and is unopposed.
• The Kennett High School ski jumping team placed second in their lone home meet and final tune-up for the Division I State Ski Jumping Championships on Thursday at Nansen Ski Jump in Milan.
Wednesday, Feb. 15
• After 33 years in education, including the past eight as superintendent of schools for SAU 9, Kevin Richard announced he plans to retire at the end of the 2023-24 school year.
• Conway selectmen voted to remove from the town warrant the $242,000 article to create a paid parking program for North Conway Village and said they would make a motion to take out the same amount of money from the budget at the Deliberative Town Meeting in March.
• The town of Conway issued a stop work order for a sports bar with charitable gaming being constructed in the Shurfine Plaza in Conway Village following an appeal filed over a building permit that the town may have issued in error last month.
• A group of Conway citizens filed a petition to appear on the Conway School District warrant asking voters whether they support closing one of the town’s three elementary schools.
• The Ossipee Board of Selectmen hired a new police chief, Donald Babbin Jr. of the Hardin Police Department in Montana.
• The Friends of the Conway Public Library were awarded a $10,000 technology grant from the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation to implement a new public computing system.
• The Conway Master Plan Steering Committee reviewed public comments at the Feb. 8 open house and outlined its goals and the process the committee will follow to revise the town’s master plan.
• The Kennett High girls’ alpine team won its fourth consecutive state title and 10th in the last 11 years when the Eagles won both the giant slalom and slalom races at the Division II State Alpine Championship that took place at Cranmore Mountain Resort in North Conway on Tuesday. The KHS boys finished second to Hanover at Crotched Mountain Ski Area in Bennington on Monday.
Thursday, Feb. 16
• Conway Village Fire District commissioners voted to place on the town meeting warrant an article to dissolve the district, for voters to decide on March 14.
• Three Kennett High students tied for first place among four entries in the seventh annual Mt. Washington Backcountry Ski Festival’s Diamond 48 backcountry ski video contest with their entry, “How You Feeling?”
• The majority of Conway selectmen said they are still interested in pursuing the concept of paid parking in North Conway Village while admitting it’s not ready to present to voters this year.
Friday, Feb. 17
• The Conway Municipal Budget Committee on Wednesday defunded the selectmen’s paid parking program at the board of selectmen’s request.
• The Conway Municipal Budget Committee voted to cut $1.2 million from the proposed 2023-24 school budget. If it is adopted by voters in April, school officials say they may need to close a school.
• The new Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott North Conway opened at Cranmore Mountain Resort. The hotel will act as a Marriott franchise, managed by Lafrance Hospitality.
• North Country representatives of the Congressional delegation visited the Way Station in North Conway Village on Thursday, touring the facility and discussing the center’s programs, grant applications, and hopes for the future.
• Fryeburg Academy hosted the Class B South Wrestling Regionals and two academy wrestlers — senior Haden Fox and junior Joey Fusco took second and third place, respectively.
