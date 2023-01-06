Saturday, Dec. 31
• Top stories of 2022 included: the fire that destroyed a wing of the Red Jacket Mountain View Hotel in North Conway; Conway town plans to institute paid parking; several untimely deaths; elections; public restrooms; construction of a Market Basket grocery store; short-term rentals; the Conway School Board struggling to make decisions; notable retirements; and the mural at Leavitt’s Bakery.
• The state asked local communities to report any damage they suffered from the recent winter storm so federal disaster money can be used for repairs.
• The New Hampshire Division of Parks and Recreation held a free First Day Hike at White Lake State Park in Tamworth on Jan. 1.
• A second homeless person died in Manchester since Christmas. The death reported Thursday was a man in a homeless encampment in Manchester.
Tuesday, Jan. 3
• Conway School Board’s school closure committee discussed the value of the three elementary schools in the district, estimating John Fuller School in North Conway to be worth $10 million and Pine Tree School in Center Conway, $2 million.
• The first ever Night of Lights organizers said the New Year’s Eve event on Bradley Street in Fryeburg, Maine, was a resounding success.
• World Fellowship Center in Albany is seeking a new director. It is currently under the leadership of Acting Director Howie Fain. The previous director, Octavia Driscoll, left after about a year, following many years of leadership by Andy and Andrea Walsh.
• Conway police reported a quiet New Year’s Eve with few incidents reported and with a respectable number of attendees for fireworks presented in North Conway’s Schouler Park.
Wednesday, Jan. 4
• The N.H. Department of Education listed Northeast Woodland Chartered Public School, located at the Tech Village in Conway Village, among the lowest performing in the state based on performance in areas such as academic achievement, growth, progress toward English language proficiency and equity.
• The Mount Washington Valley Economic Council’s 2022 Bob Morrell Award will go to Tuckerman Brewing Co. founders Kirsten Neves and Nik Stanciu and the 2022 John Bruni Award will go to North Country Cares Executive Director Emily Smith-Mossman, a jewelry designer with her father Brian Smith, husband Greg Mossman and staff at North Country Fair Jewelers. The awards will be presented at the annual meeting Jan. 10.
• The first baby of the new year arrived at Memorial Hospital in North Conway on Jan. 3: Scarlett Elizabeth White was born at 4:50 a.m. on Tuesday to Isabella White of Effingham.
• Members of the North Conway business community sent letters to Conway Budget Committee members asking them to kill the paid parking plan propsed by the town of Conway.
• King Pine Ski Area in East Madison is celebrating its 60th anniversary, and will hold a vintage ski day at the mountain today.
• Eastern Slopes Regional Broadband urged Mainers to look at the FCC internet coverage map to see if they are getting the service that communications companies say they are delivering.
Thursday, Jan. 5
• Conway Deputy Town Manager Paul DegliAngeli said the town had sent letters to Leavitt’s Bakery and Settlers Green, flagging murals as illegal signs.
• The year 2022 was the fifth warmest on record (since 1959) in North Conway, with the other four all happening within the past 25 years.
• Conway Deputy Town Manager Paul DegliAngeli said a state-funded road safety audit program can help the town assess the issue of traffic going in and out of the 99 Restaurant and Dunkin Donuts and the effect on the intersection of Route 16 on Echo Acres Road. Possible outcomes could include putting in a traffic light, reconfiguring the driveways and/or adding new striping and signage.
• The Kennett High School girls basketball team beat the Laconia Sachems on Tuesday and are now 7-1 for the season.
• New Hampshire hospitals urged people to stay vigilant about respiratory illnesses as the state experiences significant hospital bed shortages.
Friday, Jan. 6
• Conway Municipal Budget Committee heard a presentation on the town’s proposal for paid parking in North Conway Village as well as comments from from local businesspeople opposed to the plan.
• Conway selectmen asked the planning board to revisit its decision to grant parking waivers for a proposed Tarberry Companies food hall at the Shops at Norcross Place in North Conway Village.
• Chris Sununu was sworn in Thursday to a fourth term as governor of New Hampshire and gave his inaugural address at the State House in Concord, calling New Hampshire a “harbor for citizens fleeing” their home states and an “island of freedom surrounded by highly taxed states.”
• United Bikers of New Hampshire announced plans to host a polar plunge event at Silver Lake on Jan. 21 to benefit North Country Cares.
• The Sun previewed high school winter sports teams at Kennett High and Fryeburg Academy and looked ahead to the season in hockey, skiing, basketball, wrestling and indoor track.
• Kennett High boys’ basketball team beat Franklin at the 43rd annual Mike Lee Holiday Basketball Bash in Farmington on Monday.
