Saturday, Dec. 26
• With the coronavirus reducing Christmas celebrations across the nation, Civil War historian William Marvel wrote about a time 160 years ago when many American families endured years of separation and deprivation, making the holidays seem that much more poignant.
• The Conway School Board planned to bring a warrant article forward to the voters in April to replace all the windows at Kennett High School. The final cost could top $1 million.
• The Conway Scenic Railroad hoped to have its antique steam engine in working order for Christmas week and a Winter Steam excursion on Jan. 2.
• B.A. Services Inc. of Bangor, Maine, the operators of the town-owned Canal Bridge Campground in Fryeburg, Maine, talked with selectmen about problems they had with paddlers trespassing at the campground over the busy summer as well as renewing their lease through 2023.
Tuesday, Dec. 29
• The Christmas Eve and Christmas Day storm brought heavy rain and some flooding of local streams and rivers, and caused snowpack cover to melt prior to the start of vacation week, but the storm did not drop as much precipitation as was forecast.
• On Christmas Eve, as many as 50 locals donning masks gathered at the Little White Church in Eaton to listen to the church bell chime for the first time since 2018.
• Thirteen sites across New Hampshire, including one in Tamworth, will open to begin vaccinating first responders and high-risk ambulatory care providers as part of Phase 1A of the state’s vaccination plan.
• From Dec. 18-21, biologists from the Loon Preservation Committee and New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers rescued six loons that had become stranded on four water bodies across the state.after lakes froze during a sudden cold snap. The loons were checked by veterinarians, and five of the six were released in the ocean.
• More than $100,000 was raised in donations for State Police Trooper Matthew Merrill, who was shot in the line of duty during a traffic stop in Dalton on Wednesday, Dec. 23. The driver of the other vehicle, Mark R. Clermont, 45, of Whitefield, was fatally shot in the head during the incident.
• Crime continued to decrease in Maine for the eighth consecutive year, dropping 6.6 percent during 2019, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.
Wednesday, Dec. 30
• Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the New Hampshire House of Representatives planned to open its 2021 session in a parking lot at the University of New Hampshire on Jan. 6. But the move is not sitting well with many representatives, primarily Democrats, who believe it’s not safe for 400 members to gather now and would prefer the meetings take place remotely over the internet via such mediums as Zoom.
• Jackson Police and Conway Village Fire Department chiefs were among the first to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday at the state police barracks in Tamworth.
• Mountain View Community’s staff tested negative for COVID-19 and the results came in on Christmas Day, said Administrator Howie Chandler. Residents and staff at the nursing home in Ossipee had hoped to receive the COVID-19 vaccine around Christmas, but Chandler said it was now planned for the week of Jan. 4.
• The Mount Washington Observatory announced that with the closing of its Weather Discovery Center in North Conway this fall, the observatory’s exhibits will move in January 2021 to their new home at the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center in Concord.
• To encourage cluster construction of affordable smaller homes, a zoning amendment proposed by Conway Planning Board member Earl Sires would cut in half Conway’s minimum lot size from a half-acre to a quarter-acre and allow double the density on additional square footage of a lot. A public hearing on the article is planned for the board’s next meeting on Jan. 28.
• Local alpine ski areas bounced back from a snow-eating Christmas Eve and Day rainstorm as the return of cold temperatures allowed them to return to snowmaking on the slopes, but Nordic ski areas were mostly closed this week.
Thursday, Dec. 31
• Selectmen Tuesday voted to ask voters this spring to enact a townwide noise ordinance that would regulate more than just short-term rentals.
• For the second time this year, Fryeburg House of Pizza has donated dozens of pizzas to the Conway Police Department, which distributed them to first responders around the Mount Washington Valley and Memorial Hospital.
• New Year’s Eve fireworks were planned in North Conway’s Schouler Park. The display was expected to last about 15 minutes, and people were asked to wear masks and maintain a safe social distance or view the show from their vehicles.
• The January forecast from The Weather Company, an IBM Business, shows that much above-average temperatures are possible across a large portion of the Northeast. Above-average temperatures are also expected in parts of the Great Lakes, mid-Atlantic and Southwest.
• Gov. Chris Sununu on Wednesday canceled his inauguration ceremony Jan. 7 out of concern for public safety due to the pandemic.
