04-11-23 Conway Voting seavey and weathers

Selectmen Mary Seavey and Dave Weathers stand near the entrance during Conway town voting at the town garage in Center Conway on April 11.  Seavey was re-elected. Weathers lost to newcomer Ryan Shepard. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

Saturday, April 8

• Limmer and Sons custom bootmakers has been a fixture in Intervale for decades. New owner Adam Lane-Olsen, 44, of Fryeburg, Maine, spoke about the history of the company at a recent Jackson Historical Society meeting.

