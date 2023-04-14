Saturday, April 8
• Limmer and Sons custom bootmakers has been a fixture in Intervale for decades. New owner Adam Lane-Olsen, 44, of Fryeburg, Maine, spoke about the history of the company at a recent Jackson Historical Society meeting.
• A change in state election laws allows the state to remove a ballot cast by someone voting the same day for the first time in New Hampshire whose identity could not be proven at the polls and was not verified by the state.
• Following a recount, Allen Curtis remained the winner of the Effingham election for town clerk/tax collector, beating incumbent Bethany Bouchard.
• The Saco-Swift River Local Advisory Committee invited citizens to take an online survey at sacoswift.org to help inform the Saco River and Swift River Corridor Management Plan. The survey will be open until May 18.
• The N.H. Division of Historical Resources will conduct a State Conservation and Rescue Archaeology Program field school June 19-30 at Mollidgewock State Park in Cambridge, a township north of Berlin in Coos County.
Tuesday, April 11
• John Rafferty, 69, of Hale’s Location, former owner of Rafferty’s Restaurant & Pub in North Conway, agreed to plead guilty in Massachusetts’s federal court to conspiracy to commit wire fraud after being charged in a scheme to steal over $8 million from the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority.
• Cody Frye, 29, of Fryeburg, Maine, and Walter Peek-Antolin, 30, of Brownfield, Maine, were indicted in Carroll County Superior Court on charges of violating the controlled drug act and causing the death of a Conway man, Joshua Smith.
• The towns of Albany, Bartlett, Eaton, Freedom, Hart’s Location, Jackson, Madison and Tamworth have tuition contracts with the Conway School District that are set to expire within the next few years and some towns are considering sending their students to other high schools. Superintendent Kevin Richard said it’s a “buyer’s market” for schools, meaning districts are eager to get more students.
Wednesday, April 11
• A grand celebration is planned for Kennett High School’s centennial year, 2023-24. Events start in September and include powderpuff football, the burial of a time capsule, a showing of a 1948 Department of State film, “The Conway Boy” and a 2000 locally made update, “The Conway Girl.”
• A grand reopening of the Marshall Gym/Conway Recreation Center in Kennett Middle School in Conway Village will take place Sunday from 3:30-5 p.m.
• Tamworth police seek the public’s help finding the driver who crashed into the Tamworth Post Office last Saturday, breaking the brick facade of the front corner of the building located at 182 Tamworth Road.
• New Hampshire’s ski resorts were wrapping up a season with revenues down from a typical year, in some cases in the double digits, following a slow start to the season due to lack of snow.
• Senate President Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) said a bill to legalize marijuana for adults is unlikely to fare well in the state Senate, though it passed the House.
• The Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual business forum and expo April 18 at Attitash Mountain Resort in Bartlett.
• Conway selectmen honored longtime zoning board of adjustment member Luigi Bartolomeo, who recently retired from the board.
• Conway School District voters rejected an article recommending closing one of its three elementary schools failed by a small margin in voting Tuesday.
• Conway voters approved an article to form a charter commission to consider other potential forms of town government, as well as an article for a one-year moratorium on the construction of hotels and buildings bigger than 50,000 square feet in the Highway Commercial District.
• A Conway town ballot question asking voters to adopt a change in the sign ordinance narrowly failed.
Thursday, April 13
• On Tuesday, voters in Conway re-elected Mary Carey Seavey and elected newcomer Ryan Shepard to the board of selectmen. Incumbent David Weathers, who served on the board for over 20 years, much of that time as chair, was voted out. The board is expected to choose a new chair next week.
• Amy Snow and Matt Stearns won first-time seats on Conway School Board, while Mike DiGregorio claimed the third three-year term on the board.
• Leavitt’s Country Bakery is selling T-shirts commemorating its ongoing legal battle with the town over its baked goods mural, with proceeds going to the Kennett High School Art Department.
Friday, April 14
• Bartlett School Board approved a $2.25-per-hour raise for support staff at Josiah Bartlett Elementary School,though staff wanted more.
• The County Lands Subcommittee recently discussed the possibility of using some of Carroll County’s 800 acres to address the local lack of workforce housing and child care, plus the continuing problem of drug addiction in the county.
• The state Attorney General’s Office is still deciding whether to retry former state Sen. Jeffrey Woodburn (D-Whitefield) on domestic violence and simple assault charges after the state Supreme Court overturned the convictions. Meanwhile, Woodburn hired attorney Mark Sisti, one of the state’s most prominent criminal defense attorneys, to take over his case.
