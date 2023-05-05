05-01-23 Flooding Kanc blockade

Carroll County Deputy Steve Rowe (center left) and Law Enforcement Officer for the U.S. Forest Service Mark Mageles talk by the road blockage near Moat View Drive on the Kancamagus Highway, which was closed due to flooding, on May 1. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

Saturday, April 29

• Four local eateries that have been in the Mount Washington Valley for decades are for sale. Cafe Noche closed on April 29. Also for sale but still operating are the Red Parka Steakhouse & Pub in Glen, and May Kelly’s Irish Cottage and Delaney’s Hole in the Wall, both in North Conway.

