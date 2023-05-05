Saturday, April 29
• Four local eateries that have been in the Mount Washington Valley for decades are for sale. Cafe Noche closed on April 29. Also for sale but still operating are the Red Parka Steakhouse & Pub in Glen, and May Kelly’s Irish Cottage and Delaney’s Hole in the Wall, both in North Conway.
• Mt. Washington Auto Road crews were working to clear the road to the summit of Mount Washington, though 10 inches of new snow fell last week.
Tuesday, May 2
• Sunday’s heavy rain brought flooding to Mount Washington Valley rivers, with police closing both ends of West Side Road on Monday morning, and roads in Madison, Ossipee and Tamworth also were reportedly closed.
• Art Mathisen, president of Memorial Hospital since 2019, submitted his resignation effective July 7.
• Lindon Cepeda, 21, of Everett, Mass., was arrested April 30 after police said they clocked him going 108 mph on Route 16 in Ossipee.
• Leigh Nichols, 53, of Wakefield was killed in a motorcycle crash on Saturday afternoon on Route 16.
• The Carroll County Superior Court trial of Harold Hill Jr., 33, on charges he crashed into the Conway Public Library in his pickup last year causing the death of his passenger, Brooke Barron, 21, of Conway, was postponed at the request of the prosecution. Hill has been indicted on charges of manslaughter, negligent homicide and aggravated driving while intoxicated with serious injury.
• The Kennett High School boys and girls track teams won an eight-school meet April 25. The home meet also included Fryeburg Academy, which came in fifth.
• The Fryeburg Academy baseball team beat York 10-3 on April 28 and Yarmouth 6-2 on April 29.
Wednesday, May 3
• The Conway School Board received formal notification from the Albany School Board of its intent to trigger the opt-out clause of the K-6 tuition contract in June.
• With short-term rental owner Scott Kudrick’s victory in the New Hampshire Supreme Court over the town of Conway on Tuesday, STR owners can continue to rent their properties, at least until the town decides to regulate them.
• Brendan Battenfelder and Debbie Anderson of Badger, Peabody & Smith Realty said despite rising interest rates, demand continues to outpace supply for homes in the Mount Washington Valley.
• The Fryeburg Academy softball team improved to 3-2 on the season with a 6-0 road victory over Yarmouth on April 29.
Thursday, May 4
• Conway selectmen on Tuesday elected Mary Carey Seavey to be their chairman in their first meeting since the April 11 vote in which she was overwhelmingly re-elected.
• The Conway Planning Board gave unanimous conditional approval after a full site-plan review at its April 27 meeting to Garg Complex LLC to turn the former Echo Group site across from the Conway Public Library into 24 one-bedroom loft residential units, a caretaker’s unit, storage units in the basement level and a 4,552-square-foot commercial space for a continued Echo office within the building at 15 Washington St.
• After more rain, first responders prepared for minor flooding after the National Weather Service issued a flood warning for the Saco River, which was expected to reach flood stage Wednesday night.
• Good Shepherd Health Care System in Hermiston, Ore., released a statement saying Art Mathisen, whose resignation as president of Memorial Hospital was announced last week, had accepted the position as its next president and chief executive officer.
• Seven employees of Conway School District submitted letters of resignation at the April 24 Conway School Board meeting, and three more said they plan to retire next month.
• Vermont now allows terminally ill non-residents, including those of New Hampshire, to use its medical-aid-in-dying option, following the signing of a new law by Gov. Phil Scott on Tuesday.
• The Kennett High girls’ lacrosse team beat Spaulding 14-0 on Monday.
• The Fryeburg Academy baseball team beat previously undefeated Wells 3-2 on Monday.
• The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced a recall of some bags of Gold Medal Unbleached and Bleached All Purpose Flour due to the potential presence of Salmonella infantis, which was discovered during sampling.
Friday, May 5
• The Bartlett School Board voted to extend Josiah Bartlett Elementary School Principal Joe Yahna’s contract for one more year.
• Fryeburg, Maine, selectmen considered a change in the town ordinance to allow stray cats to continue to roam free. The current town ordinance says cats must be inside or leashed.
• Jessica Ruskin, 37, of Effingham was indicted on five charges by a Carroll County Superior Court grand jury for allegedly selling drugs 1,000 feet from her local elementary school.
• Flash flooding caused washouts on upper portions of the Mt. Washington Auto Road on Monday and an additional 16 inches of rain/snow at the summit and the upper road Wednesday.
• A member of the Conway Zoning Board of Adjustment asked the board to reconsider its decision that the “Welcome to North Conway” mural at Settlers Green can remain in place, saying it did not meet the criteria for granting a waiver.
