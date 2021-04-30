Saturday, April 24
• In June, Fryeburg, Maine, residents expect to vote on whether to change a town ordinance to allow recreation-use cannabis stores in commercial zones. But some are concerned the town could become a marijuana mecca for vistors from New Hampshire, where recreational marijuana is not legal.
• Conway selectmen decided the town’s Fourth of July parade should use its customary route instead of an alternate route they had previously discussed.
• The state of New Hampshire hosted a second-dose-only mass vaccination clinic on April 24 at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon.
• Kennett High School marketing students won a a number of medals from the New Hampshire DECA (Distributive Education Clubs of America) Conference held virtually in February.
• U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris visited the Plymouth headquarters of the New Hampshire Electric Cooperative to discuss the co-op’s efforts to expand high-speed internet access to rural New Hampshire.
• A new COVID-19 funeral assistance program run through the Federal Emergency Management Agency is accepting applications for funeral assistance from people who lost loved ones to COVID-19.
Tuesday, April 27
• Fryeburg selectmen plan to ask voters in June to allow the town to pursue acquiring 100 percent ownership of Jockey Cap, a 600-foot granite dome with a trail to the summit, and put it into conservation.
• Following the demolition of a historic house in Center Conway, selectmen filled out the roster to revive the town Historic District Commission.
• The Mount Washington Commission discussed plans to open the Sherman Adams Building for the summer tourist season and safely handle crowds. The Office of the State Fire Marshal agreed to increase the building’s main floor capacity to 475 occupants and its ground floor capacity to 278, both including staff.
Wednesday, April 28
• Tom Irving, Conway’s planning director since 1999, announced he will retire at the end of June.
• Conway selectmen kept a mask mandate for town hall and other town buildings even though the governor has lifted the statewide mask mandate.
• The Florida Supreme Court decided that Michael Woodbury, the Conway Army Barracks killer who went on to murder a fellow inmate in Florida, can be executed.
• Conway selectmen held a public hearing on the East Conway Solar Project proposed by Olivewood Energy.
• Cranmore Mountain Resort unveiled plans for the Fairbank Lodge to be built in the resort’s base area with 15 residential condominiums and new ski facilities for resort guests.
• The Conway Planning Board unanimously voted to give conditional approval to a proposal by the owner of Crest Auto World to build six storage buildings on a parcel next to the dealership in Redstone.
Thursday, April 29
• Conway selectmen moved ahead with prohibiting short-term rentals in residential areas, and Town Manager Tom Holmes said notices will be going out soon to all known STR owners.
• Nine short-term rental supporters went before Conway selectmen to ask them to find a way to allow such rentals to continue.
• Armando and Britany Barron, the Jaffrey husband and wife arrested in connection with the killing of Jonathan Amerault, 25, of Keene, were indicted for their alleged roles in his murder and decapitation.
• Louise Richards, a 99-year-old Jackson resident, was presented with the Boston Post Cane on Wednesday.
• Gov. Chris Sununu announced that the state of New Hampshire will open three of the state’s fixed sites on Sunday to provide additional Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 appointments.
• Berlin’s Exile Burrito Restaurant owner Adam Hammill was U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan’s virtual guest for President Biden’s first speech before a joint session of Congress on Wednesday night.
• Valley Independent Pharmacy, owned by Janice Spinney and Sejal Patel, opened in the Cannell’s Country Store complex just across from the Scenic Vista in Intervale.
Friday, April 30
• Legal experts gave conflicting opinions on short-term rentals and what the town of Conway can do to prohibit them. Gov. Chris Sununu also weighed in on the short-term rental situation in Conway.
• Plans are underway for a modified Motorcycle Week in Laconia as city councilors debate the need for special limitations as the COVID-19 pandemic decelerates from its winter peak.
• After canceling in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mount Washington Road Race will be held this year over two days.
• With COVID-19 vaccines and appointments more widely available, New Hampshire health officials are urging Granite Staters to get vaccinated. Officials also announced that numbers of new COVID cases are decreasing, but increasing travel during April vacation could cause those numbers to rise again.
• Mud Bowl, which was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, will return this fall.
• The Spring Sports Preview highlighted the upcoming high school sports seasons for Kennett High and Fryeburg Academy.
