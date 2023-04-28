Saturday, April 22
• In celebration of Earth Day, Matt Howe, executive director of Green Mountain Conservation Group in Effingham, talked about the importance of having a personal plan for helping the planet.
• Some hospitals around New Hampshire began dropping their COVID-19-era mask requirements for patients, staff and visitors. Memorial Hospital was not among them.
• The Senate Judiciary Committee heard six cannabis bills Thursday including one in which the state would sell it at liquor stores and tax the wholesale price of the drug at 12.5 percent.
• An EV infrastructure panel that included state and industry leaders said New Hampshire is using federal and state grants to catch up with surrounding states in providing electric vehicle Level 3 charging stations.
• The town of Madison’s solar array, installed behind the town ball field in 2020, has exceeded projections for energy production, producing 76,981-kilowatt hours of energy in 2021 and 79,839 in 2022.
Tuesday, April 25
• A recount Monday confirmed the Conway voting results that had political newcomer Ryan Shepard defeating incumbent selectman David Weathers, who held the seat for 22 years.
• A N.H. House Special Committee on Childcare field hearing drew a crowd that aired concerns about child-care availability.
• Outgoing Conway School Board members Michelle Capozzoli and Joe Mosca reflected on their work on the school board.
• New Hampshire’s Mobile Access to Possibilities Bus made a stop at the Carroll County Adult Education building with 3-D virtual learning computer programs. Inside were two laptops where students could learn skills like auto repair and robotics while wearing 3-D glasses.
• The Kennett High baseball team beat Berlin in its home opening game April 19.
Wednesday, April 26
• Mike DiGregorio was unanimously elected as the new chairman of the Conway School Board.
• The Conway Zoning Board of Adjustment approved a variance for developer Rob Barsamian to construct 243 housing units behind the Northway shopping plaza.
• A 2.9-magnitude earthquake was recorded Tuesday morning about 2½ miles from Center Sandwich, and people in Sandwich and Tamworth reported feeling it.
• A Maine business court jury ruled that construction of a high-voltage transmission line to carry Hydro-Quebec power to Massachusetts could continue because the company acted in good faith and had spent the $450 million on the project statewide referendum halted it in 2021.
• Another local drive seeking summer clothing, shoes and blankets for the people of Ukraine of all ages and genders will be held May 1-15 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. each day at the former Dress Barn Store across from The Gap at Settlers Green in North Conway.
• Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce reported that its annual business expo was a success with over 150 attendees.
Thursday, April 27
• Cassie Capone stepped down from the Conway School Board on Monday after a year because she is moving out of the school district.
• The non-profit Way Station resource center located at 15 Grove St. in North Conway is seeking donations of cash and household items to help homeless people. The center will be holding an event at Walmart in North Conway from 8 a.m-noon on Saturday.
• A federal lawsuit for sexual harassment and discrimination filed by Kimberly Hatch of Madison, who served as an Ossipee police officer before being fired in 2018, ended with it being settled out of court.
• Local state representatives and health officials heard about the problems facing New Hampshire hospitals and legislation proposed to address them at a legislators’ breakfast at Memorial Hospital with guest speaker Paula Minnehan of New Hampshire Hospitals Association.
Friday, April 28
• A Conway-based team, consisting of Chuck Sutton and Mike Petell will take part in the National Off Road Racing Association’s NORRA Mexican 1000 Race, a 1,300-mile, staged, five-day rally race through Baja California, Mexico, from April 30-May 4.
• Conway resident Sarah Verney Frechette is seeking to change state law to require that deaths be reported in a timely manner after her grandmother’s death went unreported for months.
• Memorial Hospital announced it will no longer require patients, visitors and staff to mask in all circumstances starting Monday. Huggins Hospital also dropped its masking requirement this week.
• The town of Conway warned Manchester casino owner Dick Anagnost not to land his helicopter in Conway again or next time he will face penalties. Anagnost landed a helicopter at the north end of Shurfine Plaza in Conway on April 13.
• A group of people gathered for a “Right to Read” rally at the Four Corners in Conway Village on Wednesday to recognize National Library Week following a recent controversy over a book, “You Know, Sex: Bodies, Gender, Puberty, and Other Things,” by Cory Silverberg, being the children’s room at the library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.