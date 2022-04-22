Saturday, April 16
• Many commercial construction projects are underway in the Mount Washington Valley, including new banks, hotels, apartments, business expansions, an assisted living facility complex, a Market Basket grocery store and a new base lodge at the Cranmore ski area.
• Anya Nicoll, 18, of Freedom, a Girl Scout Ambassador in the 12th grade, earned Girl Scouting’s Gold Award for her work to make green burial possible in New Hampshire.
• Britany Barron, the Jaffrey woman who was forced to cut the head off the corpse of Jonathan Amerault in September of 2020, was paroled this week and is expected to testify in the murder case against her husband Armando Barron.
Tuesday, April 19
• Conway Town Clerk Louise Inkell received a petition calling for a recount on the town vote to spend $399,000 on public bathrooms in North Conway, which ended in a tie.
• A House committee voted 17-2 to place SB 249, which would prohibit town planning boards from banning short-term rentals, into interim study, where a subcommittee would likely recommend the bill be amended or killed.
• Tamworth selectmen heard a request from Joseph Pepe to put a “gentleman’s club,” complete with exotic dancers, at the former Bella Italia restaurant at 626 White Mountain Highway located just south of Tamworth Family Medicine. Selectmen said there is no regulation in town that would prohibit such a business.
• Timothy A. Wiggin, 42, of Conway; Jillian Duggan, 32, of Concord; and Larry Moody, 32, of Bartlett were charged with death resulting from felony sale of a controlled drug in connection to the fatal overdose of Ashlie Hersom, 34, of Conway in January.
• A backcountry snowboarder, Patrick McQuaide, 31, of Pelham was rescued after being injured in a fall in the Great Gulf.
• Camden Clark of Intervale was signed to play professional soccer as a goalie with Boden City FC in Sweden.
• Kennett High senior Grady Livingston received Division II All-State, Honorable Mention laurels by the New Hampshire Basketball Coaches Organization for his play during the 2021-22 season.
Wednesday, April 20
• Members of the Conway School District’s school closure committee said if Conway closes an elementary school, it will either be John H. Fuller in North Conway or Pine Tree in Center Conway, and that would result in a savings of about $650,000 a year.
• A late winter storm dropped up to 4 inches of snow in parts of the Mount Washington Valley, and slick conditions were responsible for several crashes.
• A public informational meeting was planned on dissolving the Conway Village Fire District.
• Greg Mossman of North Country Fair Jewelers of North Conway was featured with his novel back-of-head tattoo in the April issue of the retail jewelers’ magazine, INSTORE.
• The Legislature is considering Senate Bill 271, which would allow Burgess BioPower biomass plant in Berlin to remain open, but some have argued the plant is being subsidized by ratepayers, at a cost of about $2-$3 per month.
• Harold Hill Jr., 31, of Harrison, Maine, was charged with negligent homicide in the death of his passenger, Brooke Barron, 21, of Conway resulting from the March 31 crash of his car into the Conway Public Library.
Thursday, April 21
• Morgan & Morgan, one of the country’s largest injury firms, was retained by the family of Brooke Barron to represent them in their civil case pertaining to her death as a result of the March 31 crash at Conway Public Library
• A recount is planned for Monday at 9 a.m. at Conway Town Hall for the town vote on public bathrooms in North Conway Village.
• President Joe Biden, visiting Portsmouth on Tuesday, said federal spending on infrastructure projects could lower costs for consumers. Portsmouth Harbor has received millions of dollars in federal money.
• State Senate President Chuck Morse (R-Salem) and state Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) attracted about 50 people Monday to the North Conway Community Center for a town hall-style meeting organized by the Mt. Washington Valley Republican Committee.
• The Conway Municipal Budget Committee has a vacancy and hopes to address the seat when it meets next Wednesday, April 27, in the Professional Development Center at the SAU 9 Office in Conway Village at 6:30 p.m.
• White Mountain Community Health Center announced plans to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Tuesday, April 26, from 1-4 p.m., and on Thursday, April 28, from 9 a.m.-noon.
Friday, April 22
• Jackson Grammar School Principal Gayle Dembowski announced she intends to retire at the end of the 2022-23 school year.
• A massive outdoor water park is slated to open in late June at the former Glen Ellis Campground in Glen, now called Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resort Glen Ellis.
• Harold Hill Jr. remained free on bail after his court hearing on charges relating to the March 31 car crash at Conway Public Library was postponed to May 3.
• A representative from New Hampshire Electric Cooperative told Conway selectmen that the Co-Op is bringing fiber-optic internet to North Conway and possibly the rest of town in the coming years.
