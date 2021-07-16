Saturday, July 10
• The Eastern Slope Aviation Academy held an open house July 3 at the airport in Fryeburg, Maine. The academy, which was established to introduce Kennett High and Fryeburg Academy students to careers in aviation, is now open to the general public.
• Seventeen Kennett High students in Mount Washington Valley Career and Technical Center’s STEM Aviation program traveled to Franconia to learn about gliders and go on 30-minute rides.
• Beer & Wine Nation, which carries beer, wine and cigars, was set to open at Settlers Green Outlet Village in North Conway.
• Students in Heidi Belle-Isle’s sixth-grade class at Pine Tree School in Center Conway took part in the annual Egg Drop program, designing and testing devices to allow an egg to fall from the sky undamaged. One student had a successful design.
• Riverwalk, a multi-use trail project along the Androscoggin River in the city of Berlin, received final design approval from the N.H. Department of Transportation.
• The late Bob Burns, who coached Kennett High baseball for 42 years, was inducted posthumously into the Baseball Coaches Association of New Hampshire.
Tuesday, July 13
• The Freedom Planning Board planned a discussion of regulating STRs.
• The Mount Washington Valley Republican Committee, chaired by Steven Steiner, recently started a conservative online publication, The New Hampshire Times, posting feeds from conservative websites. He and other local Republicans also expressed concerns about voter fraud.
• Plans were announced to raze the former Friendly’s Restaurant in North Conway and put up three new structures, including a fast-food restaurant.
• The state has reported eight deaths due to COVID-19 after the individuals were fully vaccinated in New Hampshire; all were people over the age of 60.
Wednesday, July 14
• Mount Washington Valley School to Career Partnership’s Health Camp was held July 5-9, allowing middle-school-age children to learn about health careers and visit the local hospital.
• Former state Sen. Jeffrey Woodburn (D-Whitefield) was sentenced Tuesday to 60 days in jail on domestic violence charges. He said he would appeal both his conviction and sentence.
• After a year’s absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the third annual N.H. Stephen Siller 5K Tunnel to Towers Race returned to North Conway with 140 participants.
• Ski NH hosted its annual business meeting at King Pine Ski Area & Purity Spring Resort and reported a strong 2020-21 ski season, with skier visits up about 4 percent from the previous year.
• The former Bigelow Estate guardhouse in front of what is now Stonehurst Manor in North Conway is going to be renovated into office space.
• Ryan Family Amusement’s North Conway arcade held its grand opening at Settlers Green.
Thursday, July 15
• At the Kearsage Lighting Precinct annual meeting, voters OK’d a planning board, clearing the way for the precinct to legalize zoning articles, several of which addressed short-term rentals.
• Peter Stone of North Conway was charged with aggravated felonious sexual assault by a treatment provider, with an offense date listed of Feb. 5. 2106.
• Longtime N.H. Secretary of State Bill Gardner responded to Republican allegations of voter fraud, saying the state has a long record of open and honest elections.
• The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, in partnership with ConvenientMD, announced the launch of the N.H. Mobile Vaccine Van, a new initiative to increase access to COVID-19 vaccines in New Hampshire.
• Memorial Hospital in North Conway announced it would end its COVID-19 emergency status on Friday after 494 days.
Friday, July 16
• A man was taken to Maine Medical Center by helicopter Thursday after the subcompact crossover SUV he was driving collided head-on with a tractor-trailer truck on Route 16 in Chocorua.
• Sgt. Russell McLauchlan retired after 34 years in law enforcement, 21 with the Conway Police Department.
• The top candidate for the vacant town planning director position in Conway withdrew her application, saying the town that currently employs her wanted her to stay.
• A bill aimed at increasing broadband access across the state and reducing coverage gaps in rural areas was signed into law by Gov. Chris Sununu on Tuesday.
• Fryeburg, Maine, selectmen voted to raise police officers’ pay to boost recruitment and retention.
• Nicole Nordlund of Madison and Wendy Richardson of Conway told Conway School Board members at a meeting June 28 that three schools in the district were not displaying the state flag as required by law.
• The Lovell Historical Society will screen a new video on the history of Lovell today at 4 p.m., at the Brick Church for the Performing Arts, located at 502 Christian Hill Road in Lovell Village.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.