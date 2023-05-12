BERLIN — Fourteen solar lights have been stolen from the city’s newly completed Riverwalk, and authorities are asking the public’s help in finding the guilty party.

“It is disappointing as we haven’t had them installed for quite six months yet, but thankfully people can still enjoy the Riverwalk as it is while we work to replace the missing lights,” said Berlin Director of Strategic Initiatives Pamela Laflamme.

