BERLIN — Fourteen solar lights have been stolen from the city’s newly completed Riverwalk, and authorities are asking the public’s help in finding the guilty party.
“It is disappointing as we haven’t had them installed for quite six months yet, but thankfully people can still enjoy the Riverwalk as it is while we work to replace the missing lights,” said Berlin Director of Strategic Initiatives Pamela Laflamme.
Laflamme and Berlin Police Lt. Don Gendron said the theft was reported Wednesday morning, May 3, with 11 solar lights reported missing.
Three more were stolen last Thursday night.
The solar lights were each attached by three screws to metal poles, and Gendron said stealing them involved simply removing the screws.
Laflamme said the city is getting estimates of the cost to replace the lights and will submit the estimate to its insurance company. She said the city is also looking at ways to make the solar lights more secure.
Gendron said police are asking anyone with information about the stolen lights to call police at (603) 752-3131 or email dongendron@berlinpolice.org. People can also call the police department’s anonymous tip line. He said people living near the river walk with security cameras are being asked to check their footage to see if they captured anything suspicious.
Word of the theft sparked outrage on social media, with many expressing anger about the theft. The 1,400-foot river walk along the Androscoggin River on Route 16, from the Service Credit Union Heritage Park to the 12th Street Bridge was just completed last fall.
It was first proposed back in 1996 and finally was funded with money from the N.H. Department of Transportation’s Transportation Alternatives Program and the Northern Border Regional Commission. It has proven popular and people can be seen walking or enjoying the view from one of the benches at any time throughout the day.
“I have been very happy with the high use of the Riverwalk so far. People have used it for many types of activities and that is exactly what we had in mind, We are very happy to see so people out enjoying it both over the winter and now in the spring,” said Laflamme.
Construction of the Riverwalk began in June of 2022 and was completed last fall. The walk is designed to accent the river and its importance to the city’s industrial past while providing a place for passive recreational activities from fishing and walking to picnicking.
