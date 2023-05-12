delta dental

Honore St. Jean, who ran in the first Mt. Washington Auto Road race in 1936, is seen with Marie Dunlap’s young father, Bob St Jean. Dunlap is running in this year’s race. (COURTESY PHOTO)

The first official race up the Mt. Washington Auto Road was held in 1936 following the same route that it takes today. The road was dirt, the buildings at the top were different, and only nine runners entered.

Of those runners, Francis Darrah won with a time of 1:16:24, a very respectable pace in today’s standards, and Honore St. Jean of Manchester, finished second with a time of 1:28:00.

