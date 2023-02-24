CONWAY — Cross country ski and snowshoeing enthusiasts will find a varety of ski touring choices in Mount Washington Valley, with excellent cover this February vacation week.

Bear Notch Ski Touring: 70 km — 60 km track- and skate-groomed, backcountry trails in the Yates Farm area. Scenic river views. Additional multiple-use trails shared with snowmobiles in the Bartlett Experimental Forest area. Snowshoeing: Shared trails. Dogs: Allowed throughout the system. Route 302, Bartlett; (603) 374-2277; bearnotchskitouring.com.

