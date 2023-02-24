CONWAY — Cross country ski and snowshoeing enthusiasts will find a varety of ski touring choices in Mount Washington Valley, with excellent cover this February vacation week.
Bear Notch Ski Touring: 70 km — 60 km track- and skate-groomed, backcountry trails in the Yates Farm area. Scenic river views. Additional multiple-use trails shared with snowmobiles in the Bartlett Experimental Forest area. Snowshoeing: Shared trails. Dogs: Allowed throughout the system. Route 302, Bartlett; (603) 374-2277; bearnotchskitouring.com.
Bretton Woods Nordic Center: 100 km — 95 km track-groomed, 90K skate-groomed, 5K backcountry, and lift-served Nordic High Country area. Snowshoeing: Shared trails; guided snowshoe expeditions, daily, 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Lift-served access to high-country snowshoeing near Mountain Road area. Dogs: 11 km of dog friendly trails. Fat biking: On the Deception and Fabyan’s Fields Trail Network. Route 302, Bretton Woods; (603) 278-3322; brettonwoods.com.
Great Glen Trails: 45 km — 25 km skate- and track-groomed, 20K backcountry, 2K snowmaking. Snowshoeing: Shared trails. Snowshoe tours. Ski and snowshoe rentals. Fat bikes: Open to fat bikes daily, afternoons only, conditions permitting. Dogs: Welcome on Aqueduct Loop only, on leash. Snow Coach Tours. Route 16; (603) 466-2333; greatglentrails.com.
Jackson Ski Touring: 154 km — 93 km track-groomed, 88K skate-groomed, 61K backcountry, 1K snowmaking. Snowshoeing: Beside ski trails or on 45K of snowshoe-specific trails. Ski and snowshoe rentals. Dogs: 15K dog-friendly trails in Prospect Farm area on Carter Notch Road and in Jackson Village: Hot cocoa hut. Main Street, Jackson (603) 383-9355; jacksonxc.org.
Mount Washington Valley Ski Touring: 65 km — 45 km track- and skate- groomed, 20K backcountry. Snowshoeing: Shared trials. Saturday tours at the touring center at 1 p.m. Ski and snowshoe rentals available. Fat bikes: Allowed on designated bike trail and on ungroomed trails in Whitaker Woods. Dogs: Allowed in Whitaker Woods only. Chocolate Festival Feb. 26 (sold out). Ragged Mountain Equipment, Route 16, Intervale (603) 356-9920; mwvskitouring.org.
Purity Spring XC and Snowshoe Reserve: 28 km — 15 km track- and skate-groomed, 13K backcountry. Snowshoeing: On cross-country trails and backcountry trails. Ski and snowshoe rentals available. Fat bikes: Allowed on Nordic trails. Dogs: Allowed on weekdays, not weekends or vacation weeks. Route 153, East Madison: (603) 367-8896; kingpine.com.
Trails in the Wood: 10 km Trails in the Wood system, developed for education and recreation. Trails designed for walking, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, mountain biking, maple sugaring and nature observation. Open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. or whenever the gate is open. Route 16, Intervale; (603) 356-9980; believeinbooks.org.
