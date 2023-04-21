BERLIN — The Berlin and Coos County Historical Society had two big awards to celebrate over the past week.
In addition to earning a “Boom Pier Award” at the April 14 Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce annual dinner and meeting, another win has come to the Berlin and Coos County Historical Society.
The chamber's Boom Pier Award is earned by a volunteer organization or individual that contributes to a positive vision of the region's future through its work and optimistic, pragmatic spirit.
The second award is $10,000 grant from the Manchester-based Samuel P. Hunt Foundation that will allow for technical and Wi-Fi upgrades for museum visitors.
The non-profit Hunt Foundation, as its website notes, provides “grants primarily for the arts, children and youth services, Christian agencies and churches, educational institutions, health care and human services.” The foundation was founded in 1951.
Diane Pelchat, a volunteer with the historical society, said that Walter Nadeau, vice president of the historical society, mentored the grant applicants as they completed the detailed application they had started in August 2022.
Pelchat, speaking in a room of the Berlin Falls House Museum Heritage Center on Tuesday, estimated it took 30 hours of work to complete the grant. Security will be upgraded because of the grant award. And new software and technical upgrades will expand the house museum’s reach in Berlin and beyond.
“Some of this equipment is going to allow us to do that,” Pelchat said.
“People will be able to visit virtually as well as in person,” she said.
Plans include software upgrades so that a museum visitor can take their smartphone’s camera, hold it over a QR code near an artifact and bring up a description of the item to learn more. There will be a guest Wi-Fi inside the house museum so that guests can share what they are seeing with lighting speed to people off-site.
“It was a good week for us, very nice,” Pelchat said.
In the brief comments at the chamber's award presentation, the chamber board said, "Since 1990 this organization has sought to educate the public about the region’s rich history, culture, and ethnic roots with an eye to showing their significance to our lives today. This goal is accomplished through countless hours of work by a dedicated group of passionate volunteers.
"Since 1996 when Mary Moffet donated her home, this organization has been able to display upwards of 2,500 historical objects, and thousands of photographs, books, and related documents, along with the largest library of genealogical material north of Manchester."
The society also organizes barn sales each summer, and last year opened a second museum in the Berlin Falls House, greatly expanding its ability to show the county's historical artifacts, highlighting such things as the areas logging history and the 40 area individuals who have been inducted into the New Hampshire Legends of hockey Hall of Fame.
Between 5,000 to 7,500 items or artifacts have been collected and inventoried at the museum. In process at the Berlin Falls house at 72 High St. are oral history collections — interviews with people who grew up and worked in Berlin or other Coos County towns.
Additional plans call for the scanning of old glass negatives featuring images of the Berlin-Gorham area in its much earlier logging history and converting them into digital images. Film that is 8 mm and 16 mm wide also will be digitized and played on a video monitor in the house museum as people stroll through.
On the morning of the visit, Diana Hamel, assistant curator, met with a very small group to discuss other plans. Visits to the museum are increasing, Pelchat said, adding that at present it is open on Thursdays. More volunteers may increase the hours and days the site is open.
The Berlin and Coos County Historical Society was founded in 1990. Its work is all volunteer led. To learn more, including about volunteer opportunities, email info@berlinnhhistoricalsociety.org. Admission is free.
