By now, readers know that I’m nearly always right and almost never wrong. But today I submit myself to you in rare humility, admitting that I have erred: It was wrong to oppose the Smokin’ Joe’s topless bar in Tamworth.

One year ago, Joe Pepe approached the Tamworth selectmen with a proposal to open a gentlemen’s club along Route 16. The venture was on track, until suddenly a lightning bolt fell from the sky. With an Old Testament level of vengeful wrath, I unleashed a scorched earth column titled “Titillating Tamworth,” unfairly shaming the entire town. The proposed bazooka bar was torpedoed like a World War II Japanese warship in the Pacific.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.