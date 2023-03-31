By now, readers know that I’m nearly always right and almost never wrong. But today I submit myself to you in rare humility, admitting that I have erred: It was wrong to oppose the Smokin’ Joe’s topless bar in Tamworth.
One year ago, Joe Pepe approached the Tamworth selectmen with a proposal to open a gentlemen’s club along Route 16. The venture was on track, until suddenly a lightning bolt fell from the sky. With an Old Testament level of vengeful wrath, I unleashed a scorched earth column titled “Titillating Tamworth,” unfairly shaming the entire town. The proposed bazooka bar was torpedoed like a World War II Japanese warship in the Pacific.
One week ago, I joined my high school classmates Andy, Mike and Henry for our annual mini-reunion at the Rodeo Mexican Restaurant. These three musketeers — a police officer, federal bureaucrat and university librarian, respectively — are all native sons of Tamworth. They rode in with a massive dinosaur bone to pick, one that’d been stewing in a pressure cooker for 12 months.
No sooner did the hot salsa arrive, Henry started in angrily waving a copy of the Sun: “Q, you cannot publicly insult our town’s entire gene pool.” Like D’Artagnan, the young Gascon in Alexander Dumas’ famous novel, I was forced to fend off the combined blows of Aramis, Athos and Porthos. “Eaton village has nothing, you sanctimonious p****,” Andy scolded.
Mercifully, a boisterous Mariachi band drowned out the argument, and spared hapless patrons from having to suffer the volcanic eruptions exploding in the corner booth. “Please understand,” I pleaded, “Tamworth has a short-bus problem, I mean look at the three of you, and a strip club wouldn’t help.”
“I can’t believe you buried that proposal,” Mike turned on me, “we could be enjoying some righteous entertainment in our home town, instead of listening to these chubby guys sing ‘La Cucaracha’ here in Concord.”
“We’ve got more dirt on you than Ken Starr was ever able to dig up on Bill Clinton,” Andy raged. “True, but I’ve changed, and I no longer believe in streaking and mooning,” I responded, explaining that I’ve become a highly respected member of the community and also the state’s free press.
“You’re not fooling anyone,” they laughed in a manner both contemptuous and hideous, “Remember the time you got detained for running naked across campus and jumping in the university’s Olympic pool?” I sheepishly looked over my shoulder, and in a low voice said, “I don’t exactly recall that incident.”
Now deep into the second round of margaritas, the thought arose like a seductive siren from a mystical pool, “what’s wrong with a strip club anyways?” Was it ethically right for me, ya know, to block an entire town from having a little fun?
And here at this last supper table filled with carnitas, chimichangas and fajitas — a culinary Garden of Gethsemane — my resolve collapsed under the weight of temptation. I was overcome with a surge, and raised my arms toward the heavens and cried: “For the love of God, free the nipple!” The Mariachi music came to a screeching halt, and the restaurant’s cacophony of clinking, clanking and jibber-jabber sounds suddenly stopped. One hundred dumbfounded eyes fell upon me.
The Lord operates in mysterious ways, and it is not for us to judge his methods and timing. But the message seemed clear enough, for in that moment the wisdom of Proverbs 5:19 came to me: “Let her breasts satisfy thee at all times.” Everyone loves bosoms. Babies love bosoms. Jesus loves bosoms.
Having thus arrived at a divine commandment worthy of a Sinai stone tablet, namely, that “no man shall block another man from feasting his eyes on a woman’s breasts,” it was but a small step to conclude that nudie clubs should be generally promoted. And from there, the obvious conclusion was that Eaton needs one, too.
Unlike Tamworth’s blue collar Smokin’ Joe’s Club, the Bosom Garden of Eaton will be a more classy joint. We’ll have angelic figures wearing white bottoms but no tops, serving the finest red wine in silver chalices. A man resembling Michelangelo’s sculpture of David, with a chiseled abdomen and wearing nothing but a fig leaf to cover his twig, will gently strum a celestial harp in the corner. The ambiance shall be divine. And all will be merry and gay, for tis April Fool’s, my favorite day.
