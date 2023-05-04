CONWAY — The Zoning Board of Adjustment last month granted an "equitable wavier" to allow Setters Green's "Welcome to North Conway" mural to remain but now one of the Zoning Board members is challenging that decision.
The Michael Kors building has the “Welcome to Conway” mural created by Pandr Design Co painted on an exterior wall of the building. The postcard-like design depicts a kayaker, a skier, mountains, wildlife and other images evocative of the Mount Washington Valley.
During a marathon meeting April 19, that went from about 7 p.m. to around midnight, the zoning board voted 3-2 to grant an "equitable waiver" to Settlers for the "Welcome" mural.
At the same meeting, the ZBA rejected an appeal for Settlers to keep its “This is Your Day Wings" mural on the side of the Banana Republic building, ruling it met the criteria to be considered a sign. That mural was also created by Pandr Design Co.
The ZBA approved the "Heritage" mural because they felt it didn't meet the definition of a sign.
The zoning board of adjustment consists of chairman John Colbath, Andy Chalmers, Jac Cuddy, Jon Hebert and Richard Pierce.
Pierce, Cuddy and Chalmers voted in favor of the waiver for "Welcome to North Conway" and Colbath and Hebert voted against it.
On May 1, Hebert submitted a request to reconsider the decision on the "Welcome to North Conway" mural in order to "correct" an error the board made. He said the ZBA has 30 days to fix mistakes.
In his letter asking for reconsideration, Hebert said the board reviewed the five criteria needed under state law for the board to grant an equitable waiver. The board voted that the mural met three of the criteria, that it did not meet one, and that one was not applicable.
Board members agreed with: Criteria 1, the violation was not noticed until the project was substantially completed or sold to a new owner; Criteria 2, the violation was not made out of ignorance or bad faith by the owner or alternatively was caused by a mistake of a town official; and Criteria 4, the violation doesn't cause a public or private nuisance or diminish property values. It ruled Criteria 3, the violation is 10 years old or older, did not apply and that it did not meet Criteria 5, which is the cost of correcting the violation is more costly than the benefit gained.
These criteria are based on state law, outlined in RSA 674:33-a.
Hebert quotes the RSA, which says the zoning board may only grant a waiver to a violation of physical layout or dimensional requirements if the applicant can meet four of the criteria.
In this case, Hebert wrote, four out of five members on the board voted that the fifth criteria — whether the cost of fixing the violation is greater than the public benefit — had not been met, "therefore this equitable waiver could not be granted."
During the meeting, Settlers was represented by Attorney Derek Lick. Lick used to work for Sulloway & Hollis in Concord but now works for Orr & Reno. He defended "Welcome to North Conway" and said at the time it was installed it was thought to be a mural. He said far from being a nuisance, the mural is an improvement over a blank wall.
"In fact, it would be to a negative benefit if ultimately the town is going to require something saying 'Welcome to the town of Conway,' in an artistic way, to be painted over," said Lick. "Settlers Green spent thousands of dollars to bring in specially trained artists to paint this mural. It would be a shame to have that investment wasted."
The zoning board meets next on May 17. As of Thursday, the mural wasn't on the agenda.
At the polls April 11, Article 13 on the town ballot, asking voters to adopt a change in the sign ordinance, narrowly failed. Proposed by Settlers Green and recommended by the planning board 4-3, the article would likely have allowed all the murals at Settlers Green as well as the doughnut sunrise mural at Leavitt’s Country Bakery to stay without ZBA approval or a court order in their favor. Article 13 failed 736 yes to 788 no votes.
The Leavitt's Country Baker case is in New Hampshire's federal court in Concord. Judge Joseph N. Laplante ordered both sides to update the court on the case on or before May 10.
