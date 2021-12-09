CONCORD — State Fish and Game’s Law Enforcement Division has added some helping paws to its case-solving arsenal.
Two Labrador retrievers with their conservation officer partners recently became new certified canine teams, ready to serve the Granite State.
According to Fish and Game, “After a comprehensive six-week school, Conservation Officer Richard Crouse and K9 Koda, along with Conservation Officer Ken St. Pierre and K9 Winni, passed their final tests to complete their certifications through the Vermont Police Canine Association.”
Crouse, a Kennett High graduate who grew up in Bartlett, is now in his third year with Fish and Game. He currently patrols in the Kingston, Derry and Epping area.
St. Pierre patrols in the area of Wakefield, Wolfeboro and Tuftonboro.
“These teams are now available and ready to assist with locating lost and missing persons, gun powder detection, locating concealed fish and wildlife and general evidence detection throughout New Hampshire,” a release on the Fish and Game website states.
Fish and Game K9s are certified by the U.S. Police Canine Association in obedience, tracking, fish and wildlife detection, and article detection. To stay certified K9 teams must train at least 16 hours per month. Fish and Game K9 teams train well above this minimum.
In 2001 New Hampshire Fish and Game started the first official K9 program to “enhance the abilities of the Law Enforcement Division to fulfill the Department’s mission of protecting our fish, wildlife and marine resources as well as our mandate to conduct search and rescue operations within the woodlands and inland waterways of the state.”
Conservation Officer Mark Hensel and his American black Labrador retriever Poacher patrolled daily between 2001 and 2010.
The Wildlife Heritage Foundation of N.H. provided a grant for Officer Hensel and his new partner K-9 Sig to attend a 12-week program at the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s K-9 Academy in 2011.
Upon his return, Officer Hensel developed a training curriculum for the N.H. Fish and Game Canine Unit and provides initial and continuing training to all members of the unit.
They were joined in 2012 by two other certified teams — Lt. Bill Boudreau and his Lab, Ruby, and Officer Bob Mancini and his Lab, Ruger.
Ruby died in November 2019. She was honored on the popular “North Woods Law” TV show airing on Animal Planet.
“Ruby was best-known for her abilities and talents for tracking people and bringing closure to families or criminal investigations,” the “North Woods Law” Facebook page posted. “Ruby and Lt. Boudreau’s talents were consistently recognized, highly regarded and respected statewide.”
Col. Kevin Jordan, chief of law enforcement at Fish and Game, had nothing but praise for the canine.
“Ruby made several recoveries for us during challenging search-and-rescue missions, and I am not sure those victims would have been located in time without her assistance,” he said, adding, “While we will dearly miss this team’s skills and abilities, it is little Ruby’s personality and energy level we will miss the most.”
Crouse and K9 Koda along with St. Pierre and K9 Winni join other Fish and Game teams: Conservation Officer Eric Fluette and K-9 Moxie (a 4-year-old yellow Lab; CO James Benvenuto and K-9 Cora (a 5-year old black Lab); and Mancini and Ruger (a 9-year-old black Lab), who have been partners since July 2013.
Mancini and Ruger were honored with the Vermont Police K-9 Association Evidence Detection Team of the Year Award for 2020.
“Over the years, the pair has helped solve numerous cases, including the search for a teenage girl with Asperger’s who went missing in remote Forest Service property,” the association said.
“Ruger found, lost and refound the track multiple times searching in the heavily wooded terrain and through brooks and streams for over 3 miles. He eventually located the girl who was inadequately dressed, cold, wet and without any survival gear. K-9 Ruger and CO Mancini certainly saved her life.”
Fluette and Moxie were honored with the 2019 CLECA Officer of the Year Award and Vermont Police K-9 Association Tracking Team of the Year Award for 2020.
“In 2019 alone, they were called to deploy 32 times and over 20 in 2020. One such case involved assisting Lt. Mark Ober in his search for an overdue hunter in Shelburne,” the release states. “Moxie tracked this hunter for approximately two miles into an area where CO Fluette could make voice contact with him. He had fallen from his tree stand and suffered a severe leg injury.”
According to Fish and Game, “The teams respond regularly to over 100 calls each year, from search and rescue missions to find lost people, as well as finding people suffering from Alzheimer’s and dementia.”
Fish and Game estimates the yearly costs of a canine to be approximately $2,000. This accounts for food, veterinary bills and general wellness and disease prevention. But not unforeseen emergency medical conditions, which can drastically increase costs.
“Whatever the cost to keep a conservation canine healthy and on the job, it’s an inexpensive price to pay to have a highly trained and competent canine team coming to look for your lost loved one,” or who help catch criminals that violate our state laws, the department said.
