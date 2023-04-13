Jeff Woodburn in court 2020.jpg

Jeff Woodburn (seen in court in 2020) Jeffrey has hired attorney Mark Sisti to represent him although the state has yet to decide if it will call for a new trial. (BARBARA TETREAULT PHOTO)

LANCASTER — The state Attorney General’s Office is still deciding  whether to retry former state Sen. Jeffrey Woodburn (D-Whitefield) on domestic violence and simple assault charges after the state Supreme Court last month overturned the two convictions. The high court let stand two other convictions for criminal mischief.

“At this point, we are reviewing the Supreme Court’s opinion and evaluating our next steps. We will make a decision on retrial in due course,” said Michael Garrity, director of communications and legislative affairs for the Attorney General’s Office.

