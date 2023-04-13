LANCASTER — The state Attorney General’s Office is still deciding whether to retry former state Sen. Jeffrey Woodburn (D-Whitefield) on domestic violence and simple assault charges after the state Supreme Court last month overturned the two convictions. The high court let stand two other convictions for criminal mischief.
“At this point, we are reviewing the Supreme Court’s opinion and evaluating our next steps. We will make a decision on retrial in due course,” said Michael Garrity, director of communications and legislative affairs for the Attorney General’s Office.
Garrity said Woodburn still faces 30 days in the Coos County House of Corrections on the criminal mischief charges, which he noted the Supreme Court affirmed.
“There is no current date for him to report,” Garrity said.
In the meantime, Woodburn has hired attorney Mark Sisti, one of the state’s most prominent criminal defense attorneys, to take over his case. Sisti replaces attorney Donna Brown of Manchester, who represented Woodburn in his Superior Court trial.
Sisti filed a motion for a complete copy of Woodburn’s file, including numerous sealed and protective orders. Assistant Attorney General Joshua Speicher agreed to the motion, provided that Sisti abides by the requirements of the protective orders. Coos Superior Court Judge Peter Bornstein granted the motion.
Woodburn was arrested in August 2018 on nine misdemeanor counts against his then-fiancée Emily Jacobs. The two got into an argument while Jacobs was driving the pair home from a party and Woodburn asked to be let out of the car. The pair struggled over possession of Woodburn’s cellphone and he admitted that he bit Jacobs’ hand. In two other instances, he described kicking in the door to her clothes dryer and the door to the house.
After a three-day trial in Coos County Superior Court, a jury found Woodburn guilty of one count of domestic violence, one count of simple assault and two counts of criminal mischief. He was found not guilty of five other counts.
Bornstein in July 2021 sentenced Woodburn to serve 30 days in the House of Corrections on the domestic violence/simple assault charges and 30 days on the criminal mischief charges.
The sentence was stayed while Woodburn appealed his conviction to the state Supreme Court.
He represented himself in arguments before the court last October. He argued the court erred when it refused the defense’s request to instruct the jury on self-defense, including explaining when and to what extent under New Hampshire law a person has the legal right to defend himself.
In a 3-0 decision March 23, the court sided with Woodburn, ruling that because the record contained “‘some evidence’ supporting a rational finding that the defendant acted in self-defense, the trial court’s refusal to instruct the jury on that theory of defense was unreasonable.”
In its decision, the court noted that while in his written brief Woodburn asked that all four misdemeanor convictions be overturned, he only addressed the domestic violence and simple assault charges in court.
Woodburn called the decision a vindication and said the Supreme Court “confirmed that I was unfairly treated and wrongfully convicted. As I said from the beginning more than four years ago, this process would and will continue to reveal the truth, underlying politics and injustice. I know what happened in this relationship, my mistakes and that I defended myself and never abused anyone.”
Woodburn said in the end, with the Supreme Court decision, the state was “left with two property convictions relating to a dryer and a door” referring to the two criminal mischief charges.
Amanda Grady Sexton, director of the N.H. Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence, was critical of the Supreme Court’s ruling.
“It’s disappointing that these convictions were overturned by the Supreme Court on a legal technicality. However, other convictions in this case still stand, and Mr. Woodburn will be going to jail for his crimes. He was convicted by a jury of his peers and by a jury who believed the survivor.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.