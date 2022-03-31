CONWAY – A 21 year old Conway woman suffered life threatening injuries after the driver of the truck she was riding in drove into the Conway Public Library. Now, the driver faces a felony charge of aggravated driving while intoxicated.
According to Conway Police Lt. Suzanne Kelley-Scott at about 12:15 a.m. Thursday Police and Conway Fire/Rescue responded to the library at 15 Greenwood Ave, where a truck had collided with the building and both occupants were trapped and airbags deployed.
The driver of the black 2015 Chevy Silverado, Harold C. Hill Jr, 31, of Harrison Maine, was transported to Memorial Hospital in North Conway with "serious but non-life-threatening injuries."The passenger, Brooke Barron, 21, of Conway, was transported to Memorial Hospital and transferred again to Maine Medical Center with "life threatening injuries."
Immediately following the crash, the Conway Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team documented the scene. The roadway was shut down for approximately three hours.
The library was able to open at the appointed time of 9 a.m. Thursday.
Harold Hill Jr. was charged with felony level Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated," said Kelley-Scott at about 11:30 a.m. "Hill was bailed on personal recognizance and transferred to Maine Medical Center for further medical care. The investigation is ongoing at this time."
The Conway Police Department asks that anyone with information contact the Conway Police Department at (603) 356-5715.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.