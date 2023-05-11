Former Police Chief Stu Chase is assuming the responsibilities of police chief in Wolfeboro until a full-time replacement for former Chief Dean Rondeau is hired. Chase, seen Wednesday, has been doing court security for Carroll County Sheriff's Office. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)
WOLFEBORO — Following the retirement of former Wolfeboro Police Chief Dean Rondeau, who had been placed on paid leave during what town officials called "an internal inquiry," former Police Chief Stu Chase will temporarily take the helm of the department effective May 22..
Rondeau's retirement comes less than one month after the investigation was launched. According to the police department, that investigation is still ongoing. Town Manager James Pineo and the police commission have not said why Rondeau was being investigated or who was conducting the investigation.
Chase had retired from the department as chief in 2017, and will return to work in a part-time capacity, according to a press release from the police commission.
The press release stated that Rondeau’s retirement was effective April 28. The release also summarized Rondeau’s career in the military and in the town as a law enforcement officer.
Chase, speaking about his temporary employment, said he was “looking forward to the next season” of his life. Chase said he would have arrest powers.
“I’m going to drive that electric Tesla,” Chase said. “This will be a first for me.”
Chase has worked in law enforcement since 1969, but said he believes he has “a few good years” left.
“I want to be able to contribute,” he said. “I love my job.”
The police commission release mentioned the future of the department “may include reorganization, but will ultimately lead to Wolfeboro’s next full-time Chief of Police being appointed from within the Police Department.”
Chase said the commission may be referring to restructuring job descriptions and maybe some different assignments. He said he hasn’t discussed the details with the board chair.
“I know what’s key is they want to continue to have a policy of hiring from within and not having any more nationwide searches,” Chase said.
Chase said he will be mentoring Capt. Mark Livie and Lt. Guy Maloney, and work closely with all officers, particularly the sergeants. Chase said he will also get to know new patrol officers hired after he left.
Spokesperson Michael S. Garrity of the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office previously told The Sun the office was “aware of the chief’s departure,” but could “neither confirm or deny any potential NH DOJ Public Integrity Unit Matter responsive" regarding the investigation, pointing to privacy concerns related to sharing that information.
Rondeau joins a growing list of Lakes Region police leadership turnover. Gilford’s previous Police Chief Aaron Bean Burpee stepped down following an investigation by the Attorney General’s Public Integrity Unit. Bean Burpee was found to have committed no wrongdoing, but the reason behind the investigation is still shrouded in secrecy. Former West Alton Marina manager John Murray, recently sentenced on child sexual abuse and pornography charges, allegedly told one of his victims he had a sexual relationship with Bean Burpee, according to an affidavit.
This year, Franklin’s Chief David Goldstein received a vote of no confidence from his own police union, reportedly amid a culture of personal retaliation and an inability to report grievances. Like Wolfeboro, leadership in both Franklin and Gilford have been vague regarding these matters.
There is no estimated date of completion of the investigation into Rondeau, nor is there a date set for when a full-time replacement will be appointed.
Reporter Jon Decker of The Laconia Daily Sun contributed to this article.
