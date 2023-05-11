BERLIN — As White Mountain Community College prepares to celebrate graduation today, the college in Berlin, with satellite campuses in North Conway and Littleton, is also celebrating the fact that it was recently named 2023 Business of the Year in the education sector by Business NH magazine and the NH Association Chamber of Commerce Executives.

The WMCC 56th commencement ceremonies for students graduating in May, as well as those who graduated in August and December of 2022, will be held at 4 p.m. under a tent on the lawn of the main campus at 2020 Riverside Drive in Berlin. About 150 students are expected to take part.

