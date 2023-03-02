CONWAY — Conway residents will discuss dozens of warrant articles at Deliberative Session Monday night and, with selectmen and the budget committee taking paid parking in North Conway Village off the table, the meeting may be far quicker and less contentious than it would have been otherwise.

The deliberative session starts at 7 p.m. at Lloynd Auditorium at Kennett High School. There are 38 articles the residents will discuss and possibly amend. There are a total of 51 articles on the warrant. The finalized articles will be voted on at the polls April 11.

