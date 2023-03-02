CONWAY — Conway residents will discuss dozens of warrant articles at Deliberative Session Monday night and, with selectmen and the budget committee taking paid parking in North Conway Village off the table, the meeting may be far quicker and less contentious than it would have been otherwise.
The deliberative session starts at 7 p.m. at Lloynd Auditorium at Kennett High School. There are 38 articles the residents will discuss and possibly amend. There are a total of 51 articles on the warrant. The finalized articles will be voted on at the polls April 11.
The first 13 articles are zoning amendments and will be skipped over, according to moderator Chris Meier.
The first article for discussion Article 14 which is the proposed $14 million operating budget. If it fails, the town would be left with a potentially ruinous $12.9 million default budget that’s so tight it cold be difficult to keep the town going.
Selectmen in December, and over the objections of the North Conway business community, decided to put $242,000 in the proposed operating budget to start a paid parking operation.
Then they decided to put the funding for the program in a warrant article and have deliberative voters or the budget committee take it out if they so chose.
Most recently, selectmen decided that their paid parking program proposal wasn’t ready to be decided by voters. So, they rescinded the paid parking article; leaving it solely in the budget. Then at a meeting last month, the budget committee unceremoniously removed the money. Now, there’s no funding in the budget for paid parking and selectmen have said they will not pursue it this year.
The operating budget also contains money for an expanded building department that would be capable of doing residential building inspections for new construction and rentals as well as licensing short-term rentals in zones where the town believes they are legal.
Articles of note:
• Article 33 proposes that Conway have a fire chief who is appointed by selectmen or the town manager with firefighters appointed by the chief. This article is only relevant if the Conway Fire District votes to dissolve, March 14.
• Article 34 proposes that a town fire department could respond to mutual aid.
• Article 35, by petition, calls for creation of a charter commission that would examine alternative forms of government to Conway’s current SB 2 system. This article was proposed by Conway Daily Sun Publisher Mark Guerringue and former selectmen Jac Cuddy and Mark Hounsell. If created, the commission would come back to voters with a recommendation in 2024.
• Articles 36 through 39, by petition, call for the acceptance of various roads. The one that’s contentious calls for the town to accept Settlers Green and Private portions of Common Court. Selectmen recommend it 5-0 but the budget committee doesn’t recommend it 9-4. The town has historically accepted roads when they are brought to town standards and critics say this is tantamount to plowing a business’ driveway.
Also, if the Articles pass, the town would have to hire another DPW worker for doing things like snow plowing.
• Article 40, by petition, asks that the gambling game Keno be allowed.
• Article 48, by petition, asks for $12,500 to be given to the Mount Washington Valley Adult Day Center. This was the first time the Center has asked for money. Selectmen support the article 5-0. The budget committee voted 6-4-3 to recommend the article. While a majority of budgeteers saw the need to give the center town funds others questioned the center’s viability.
Other articles are union contracts for the police and public works departments and a slew of capital reserves.
One zoning article to be voted on April 11 would change the sign ordinance with the intent of allowing Leavitt’s Country Bakery and Settlers Green to keep their art, which the town has sought to remove due to the existing sign ordinance.
