CONWAY — After going two weeks with no new coronavirus cases, SAU 9 reported two, one at Kennett Middle School and one at Josiah Bartlett Elementary School. Heading into the holiday break, which begins Thursday and runs through Jan. 2, Superintendent Kevin Richard put out a plea, urging citizens to remain vigilant in order for face-to-face learning to continue in 2021.
On Saturday, Richard and school officials at Kennett Middle learned a person had tested positive, leading to 11 people having to quarantine.
Richard shared Tuesday that someone at the Bartlett elementary school had tested positive last Thursday and was the only one needing quarantine. “The person had not been in school, so there was no need for additional people to have to quarantine,” he said.
SAU 9 doesn't say whether the positive cases it reports are students or staff.
He said the district uses a 48-hour window in contact tracing individuals with whom a positive person may have come in contact over two days on the campus.
The recent cases bring the overall total to 16 for the seven schools in SAU 9 (Kennett High, Kennett Middle, Conway Elementary, John H. Fuller Elementary and Pine Tree, along with Josiah Bartlett and the Jackson Grammar School.)
Jackson Grammar is the lone school in SAU 9 yet to report a COVID case.
“If we want to remain face-to-face, we need community help over the holiday break,” he said by phone Tuesday. “We plan to start the new year with the schools open. This is a time where we can’t let our guard down.”
In a community letter he sent out Tuesday, he wrote: “Our students have benefited greatly from the return to our facilities. We want to continue to keep our students in our buildings. As many of you know, this is quite the challenge for students, parents/guardians and staff members."
He added: “Our schools are safe places for students to be right now. The positive rate for students in school is significantly lower than the community rate. Masks are worn at all times. Schedules and programming limit the number of students being exposed to a larger number of people. Our nursing staff implement screening procedures to determine if testing should be recommended or students should be sent home. We have clear protocols for responding to suspected or confirmed cases. There is no evidence of spread as a result of attending our schools.”
Richard highlighted that just 20 percent of the schools in the Granite State have been able to offer face-to-face instruction. One major factor is contact tracing.
“With each identified positive case comes the arduous process of contact tracing and determining who needs to be quarantined. This can sometimes mean quarantining an individual, a classroom, multiple classrooms and in some cases an entire school.
"The strain on staffing is tremendous as building leaders balance keeping the cohorts of students small while meeting the needs of those who are being educated remotely."
Richard added: “As of last Friday, we were among the 20 percent of New Hampshire schools still delivering education in a face-to-face manner every day. This is an admirable accomplishment, to say the least. However, if we are to continue, we need your help. Anything our community can do to minimize the opportunity for COVID-19 to get into our schools is appreciated."
Among his "asks":
“We ask that you continue to wear your mask all the time,” Richard said. “We ask that you minimize the exposure to large groups and/or situations that are higher-risk activities for transmitting the virus, such as hosting gatherings or sleepovers. When in quarantine, follow the guidelines outlined (note the reduction from 14 days to 10 days if healthy) and remain without contact to others. These are inconveniences, but are also necessary if the community wants to have our children in school and participate in athletics and activities they so desperately need.”
Kennett High School reported the first case in the SAU on Oct. 8, which led to 10 students having to quarantine for two weeks. There was another positive case at KHS on Nov. 13. Close to 50 people students and staff were required to quarantine for 14 days. On Dec. 7, KHS had three more cases resulting in the need for 46 students and staff to quarantine until Dec. 17.
On Oct. 20, a single case was reported at Conway Elementary School. A classroom of students and their teacher had to quarantine.
On Oct. 29, John H. Fuller Elementary in North Conway saw its first positive case, leading to 10 students and three adults quarantining.
On Nov. 13, Pine Tree School in Center Conway reported two cases, resulting possibly from an outside event, which led to 50 students from across the Conway School District, MSAD 72 and local charter schools quarantining for two weeks. Pine Tree had two more positive cases on Dec. 5, leading to just three people having to quarantine.
On Nov. 20, Kennett Middle School reported two positive cases on the campus. The school went to distance learning until returning Dec. 4.
“All of the cases appear to be isolated,” Richard said. “I think this shows when we have to quarantine, peopl, are taking it seriously.”
According to the state Department of Health and Human Services’ COVID-19 Schools Dashboard, as of Tuesday, there have been 784 cases per 100,000 over the past 14 days with 1.7 new hospitalizations per 100,000 over that period.
The seven-day total test positivity rate was at 9.1 percent (up from 9 percent on Dec. 11).
There are 58 total cases (down from 70 on Dec. 11. There have been 1,127 people who have recovered(up from 785 as on Dec. 11). There are currently 13 cluster cases (down from 15). A coronavirus cluster occurs when there is a concentration of infections in the same area at the same time.
