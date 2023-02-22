02-22-23 Snow at Kenentt

Tuesday night’s snow flurries were just a taste of things to come. Above, people begin to leave after the girls basketball game on at Kennett High School in Conway. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — February vacation week skiers of all ages eagerly anticipated the arrival of a winter storm predicted to dump up to a foot of snow in the region today.

The National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, issued a winter storm warning for New Hampshire and Maine. A winter storm warning means confidence in the winter storm’s impact is high and the storm is imminent or ongoing.

