CONWAY — February vacation week skiers of all ages eagerly anticipated the arrival of a winter storm predicted to dump up to a foot of snow in the region today.
The National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, issued a winter storm warning for New Hampshire and Maine. A winter storm warning means confidence in the winter storm’s impact is high and the storm is imminent or ongoing.
“This will really freshen things up — 5 inches of snow or more will really make a dent for everyone,” said Cort Hansen, director of the non-profit MWV Ski Touring and Snowshoe Center of Intervale, which like other ski touring and alpine area welcomed the storm and its timing.
The storm, which started out West and has been barreling east over the past few days, comes when SAU 9 and SAU 13 are on vacation as is MSAD 72.
U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster’s tour of green energy projects in Carroll County was canceled but may be rescheduled next month. Tonight’s Conway Planning Board meeting is still on.
The New Hampshire Department of Safety’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and the Department of Transportation urged residents and visitors use caution during the storm.
“As another significant storm moves into New Hampshire, make sure you are prepared,” said HSEM Director Robert Buxton. “You can take simple preparedness steps to keep you and your family safe. Restock your winter emergency kit and stay informed by listening to local weather reports and signing up for NH Alerts.”
Coos County and Northern Carroll and Northern Grafton counties are under a winter storm warning with total snow accumulations expected between 7 and 12 inches.
Cheshire, Hillsborough and Rockingham counties are under a Winter Storm Advisory with total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches and up to an inch of sleet expected.
Belknap, Merrimack, Strafford and Sullivan counties and Southern Carroll and Southern Grafton counties are under a Winter Storm Advisory with total snow accumulations between 3 and 5 inches and around half an inch of sleet expected.
Local weather observer Ed Bergeron of North Conway said perhaps the weather will be cold enough in the valley that the snow could be light and fluffy in the Conway area at least. He said the temperatures don’t rise above 22 degrees until Saturday.
“It should be a really good storm,” said Bergeron. “It’s setting us up for a really nice weekend for sure.”
Ski New Hampshire President Jessyca Keeler agreed.
“Getting what looks to be a snow storm that will dump 6-12 inches of snow in most of the state — particularly where the majority of our ski areas operate — during the vacation week will be great for ski areas in a number of ways,” said Keeler.
“First, it will likely result in a lot of people who perhaps otherwise weren’t thinking about getting out to ski this weekend to reconsider their plans and choose to hit the slopes and trails. It also will benefit the ski areas by adding some much-needed natural snow to the trails.”
Total for the snow season starting in November to the present is is 53.1 inches on West Side and the mean from the 1999-2000 season to the present is 84 inches. “That’s been dropping for years,” said Bergeron of the snowfall.
Winds could gust up to 20 mph from 9-11 a.m. today but most of the day the wind will be 5-10 mph.
“We shouldn’t have any whiteouts or anything,” said Bergeron.
The Eastern Slope Regional Airport in nearby Fryeburg, Maine, will close when there are 2 inches of snow on the ground per FAA rules, said airport manager Allison Navia.
“Also, most aircraft are not equipped to operate in icing conditions, so there are not many pilots flying while it’s storming,” she said.
New to the airport is an FAA weather cam that provides not only pictures of the current conditions but also assorted current data like wind speed and direction, temperature, cloud cover and more.
“It’s a great resource and hopefully people will find it useful even if they aren’t directly involved in aviation,” said Navia.
Conway Selectman Carl Thibodeau, who is on the airport’s board and is a pilot, said, “It is a actually series of cameras and faces in all four compass directions north, east, south and west and you can visit that 24 hours a day and see what the weather is at the airport paid for and installed by Medflight.
